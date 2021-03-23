Tickeron Crowd-Sources Trend Predictions from Trading Community

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, allows users to safely share and track trade predictions with a community of traders and investors using the Community Trend Predictors feature. Active predictors can monetize their participation by signing up as a Tickeron affiliate.

Tickeron aggregates trend predictions from its trading community and uses AI to optimize them for users. As a result, Tickeron's community allows users to see how others in the community vote and follow them to hear more about their trade ideas. Predictors can be sorted by their ranking, while predictions can be viewed by type, asset classes, tickers, minimum confidence, and price range, among other options.

Rankings are calculated for every week and month, since the inception of the feature. The winning predictor for each time period receives a credit toward the purchase of any Tickeron products or subscription to any of the features.

Community Trend Predictors allow users to bookmark predictions and come back to see whether they were fulfilled. Keeping the data in one place takes the guesswork out of tracking stock direction predictions and makes it easy for swing traders to profit from dips and rises.

Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron, encourages users to try their hand at predicting price direction risk free: "Unlike Reddit's forums, Tickeron sources the trend predictions in a SEC-compliant format, which means users are protected from abuse. Not only does Community Trend Predictions create a streamlined way to quickly share ideas, but does so sensibly, providing the user with unique insight."

About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis to self-directed investors and investment advisors. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com. Follow Tickeron on the following channels: Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits and Google News.

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

