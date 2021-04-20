Tickeron Introduces Trader Clubs As An Innovative Way To Collaborate

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, presents Trader Clubs, which grant traders the opportunity to collaborate by joining clubs and tracking club members' trading performance. This announcement follows the recent unveiling of Investor Clubs, which allows investors to join groups and similarly collaborate around portfolios.

Trader Clubs are based on paper trades, which are a way to see how a user's trades would fare in real life without putting money on the line. While other sites allow for the sharing and dispersing of trading ideas, they lack mechanisms to track traders' progress as they follow those ideas. Tickeron's Trader Clubs allow club members to track their trading progress by reviewing their own paper trades, as well as those of other members.

"Our Investor Clubs are a useful and familiar tool for collaborative investors to share portfolios, while Trader Clubs allow traders to interact in a similar way by sharing trading ideas. Trader clubs are a great way to review on paper how your profit would hypothetically grow in accordance with the trade ideas you see and share," said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron.

These clubs also help create an audience if the goal is to monetize skills in the future. Tickeron's Trader Clubs can be free or paid and are a way to be a part of a community while interacting with fellow traders to exchange ideas and compare skills on paper.

Trader and Investor Clubs are part of Tickeron's initiative to provide strategies through collaboration, while educating investors on an SEC-compliant platform.

About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis to self-directed investors and investment advisors. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com. Follow Tickeron on the following channels: Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits and Google News.

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

