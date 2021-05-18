Tickeron Launches AI-Powered Buy/Sell Alerts For New And Seasoned Traders

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, today announces the release of AI-powered Buy & Sell Alerts, streamlining trading and bringing users the odds of a successful trade based on previous data.

The stock market today is driven by buy and sell predictions. Tickeron now provides Buy & Sell Alerts for all asset classes -- stocks, ETFs, FOREX, cryptocurrency, and mutual funds -- allowing users to optimize their trading and investing portfolios.

Buy & Sell Alerts, starting at an annual fee of $39, can be customized to show the top stock gainers and keep track of big market movers. Tickeron's AI analyzes a vast amount of data and segregates it to form unbiased buy or sell signals. Recommendations are generated through an aggregate of technical indicators, fundamental metrics, market patterns, and other instruments. A weighted-sum model is used to calculate the accurate odds of success for a trade, thereby increasing trading confidence.

A proprietary formula called the "Odds of Trading Success" -- in which AI-driven backtesting analyzes a broader range of past outcomes -- offers greater insight into the likelihood of an outcome happening again. AI algorithms take into account all previous outcomes of similar market conditions and estimate the overall success rate, summarizing current market conditions to generate a buy or sell signal.

"Tickeron's Watchlist feature allows users to keep track of their market alerts and makes it easy to react to changing market conditions quickly," said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron. "Alerts can be set up on any Tickeron module, and signals are sent directly to you, so there's no need to log in each time you want to make a trade."

About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis to self-directed investors and investment advisors. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com. Follow Tickeron on the following channels: Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits and Google News.

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

Maria Kossenko

Tickeron

(650) 722-0363

[email protected]

Brian Hart

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 101

[email protected]

SOURCE Tickeron