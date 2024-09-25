Tickeron Launches AI-Powered Trend Trading Robots for Hedge Funds

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron's Trend Trading bots represent a paradigm shift in AI-powered trading tools. By seamlessly integrating Financial Learning Models (FLMs), these virtual accounts provide experts and hedge fund managers with actionable financial signals. The platform's intuitive features empower traders to uncover undervalued opportunities while adhering to disciplined growth strategies.

The Trend Trading bots are built on a foundation of value investing principles, employing systematic strategies to pinpoint undervalued stocks. These bots excel at identifying opportunities for mid-term growth while meticulously minimizing associated risks.

At the heart of these robots lies a dual-layered ranking system that automatically evaluates a company's creditworthiness and growth potential. This intricate system ensures the selection of stocks that exhibit both financial stability and strong growth prospects.

The Trend Trading bots are adept at navigating the small-cap stock universe. By applying Debt Ranking algorithms, they identify small-cap and mid-cap companies that demonstrate high growth potential while maintaining solid financial health, presenting a unique opportunity for investors.

Risk management is paramount in these top 10 bots. A stop loss is meticulously applied to each trade, ensuring controlled exposure and safeguarding capital preservation. With the capacity to handle up to 60 open trades concurrently, the bot empowers diversification of investments while ensuring manageable risks.

The Trend Trading bots extend their capabilities beyond stock selection by providing invaluable signals for option traders. These signals serve as crucial hints, enabling option traders to make well-informed decisions and optimize their trading strategies.

"Tickeron's Trend Trading bots are setting a new standard for AI-powered trading tools," said Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., CEO of Tickeron. "By integrating Financial Learning Models (FLMs), these virtual accounts provide experts and hedge fund managers with financial signals. By simulating real market scenarios using predictive analytics, Tickeron delivers actionable signals and growth-oriented strategies, helping traders stay ahead in today's fast-paced financial environment."

About Tickeron, Inc.

Tickeron provides AI-driven tools designed to assist traders in making informed decisions. The company's Financial Learning Models (FLMs) offer market insights and support traders of all levels in navigating complex financial markets. With a strong emphasis on quantitative analytics and real-time data, Tickeron aims to improve trading outcomes through technology. Legal information and disclaimers are available on Tickeron's platform for all users to review before investing.

