Tickeron Launches Groundbreaking New AI Robots Trading Feature

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, today launches its new AI Robots tool for stock and ETF trading. This revolutionary technology uses artificial intelligence engines such as Pattern Search Engine, Trend Prediction Engine and Real Time Patterns to identify and generate trades based on real-time market data.

Tickeron selected the best combinations of its AI engines and equities and created AI Robots which record its open and closed trades.

"These robots are trading without any human involvement or decision-making necessary. This groundbreaking technology combines all of the intelligence and information we have available into a trading recommendation and can make that trade for the user," said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron. "This feature is an exciting culmination of our various tools and technology."

The feature works by scanning user-selected stocks and ETFs every minute to identify possible trading opportunities based on Real Time Patterns and filtering them using other proprietary algorithms. The user can review all closed trades and follow open trades as well as adjust their selections from a given list of stocks. A user can customize the expected number of trades per day, scanning time frame, confidence level and more. The robots then present AI-generated results, shown without margin.

About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis to self-directed investors and investment advisors. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com. Follow Tickeron on Twitter at @Tickeron.

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

