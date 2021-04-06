Tickeron Offers Educational Courses As A Learning Tool for All Traders

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, presents users with the opportunity to learn new trading skills via a variety of modules and educational courses.

As a part of its contribution to the trading community, Tickeron developed Educational Courses in a push for curating and catering trading and investing education to the needs of individual users. The movement to merge trade signals with personalized output started with their 1,000,000 A.I-powered educational tweets.

As presented by current markets, novice traders face two major dangers that result in lost money: the gamification of trading by platforms like Robinhood, and the volatility of the market, as demonstrated recently by GameStop ($GME) and AMC Entertainment ($AMC). These issues underscore the need for quality customized educational material and cost-effective signals to compete on par with Wall Street.

With the purchase of Educational Courses, Tickeron provides users credits toward the purchase of premium products that feature trade signals powered by AI. With Tickeron's Educational Courses, users are able to personalize their course material and pick and choose to combine bundles from over 10 different units for each of the following topics: Trading, Investing, and Tickeron Products. Courses are available for all levels of traders, starting from Market Basics to Technical and Fundamental Analysis, to Patterns, to Trading Styles, to High-Risk Assets, and more. For each unit added to a bundle, the user receives a free one-on-one class to go over any questions. These 1-on-1 Lessons are also available separately from the Educational Courses.

"We are creating an ecosystem where traders and investors not only receive AI-driven trade signals and information on which trades to make, but also one that teaches them how to interpret the signals on a deeper level and learn about what makes a good trade," said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron. "Investors get advice on building and maintaining their portfolio from the ground up, while users who would like to get the most out of Tickeron's engines can opt to take the Tickeron's Products course."

About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis to self-directed investors and investment advisors. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com. Follow Tickeron on the following channels: Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits and Google News.

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

Contact:

Maria Kossenko

Tickeron

(650) 722-0363

[email protected]

Lauren Spain

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 104

[email protected]

SOURCE Tickeron