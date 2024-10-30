Tickeron Pioneers the FLM Platform for Producing Hundreds of AI Trading Bots with Positive Alpha

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron , a leading provider of AI-powered stock trading tools, has made a significant advancement with the launch of its Third Generation of AI stock trading bots . These bots are composed of one or more Generation 2 AI Robots across various strategies, enhancing efficiency and mitigating risks through technology diversification.

Utilizing its FLM Platform, based on proprietary Financial Learning Models (FLMs), Tickeron trains its FLMs using established financial concepts, including patterns, indicators, and fundamental data. The company anticipates substantial demand for its FLMs, paralleling the transformative impact of ChatGPT's Large Language Models (LLMs).

Tickeron's Production using its FLM Platform Consists of Three Stages:

Stage 1: AI Engines and Basic FLMs

Tickeron began its journey toward AI-driven trading tools by developing powerful AI engines, such as the Pattern Search Engine (PSE), Trend Prediction Engine (TPE), and Real-Time Patterns (RTP). These FLM based products focus on both technical and fundamental analysis, establishing a solid foundation for more advanced trading bots.

Stage 2: AI Robots and Advanced FLMs

AI Robots (Generations 1 & 2) enabled traders to manually copy trades from AI-powered virtual simulations to their brokerage accounts. The success of these AI robots highlighted the demand for systems capable of automating trades. Generation 3 AI trading bots integrate real-time execution on tick data with brokerage accounts, offering positive alpha.

Stage 3: Fully Automated AI Trading Bots

Tickeron fully automates its AI bots by directly connecting them to users' brokerage accounts. This Fourth Generation of AI trading bots will facilitate non-manual, fully automated trades, providing traders with a seamless experience where trades are executed in real-time without manual intervention.

"With the launch of our latest generation of AI stock trading bots, we are setting new standards in automated trading," said Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., Founder and CEO. "The integration of advanced risk management tools, diversification across multiple strategies, and real-time execution offers powerful solutions for both novice and experienced traders."

About Tickeron, Inc.

Tickeron provides AI-driven tools designed to assist traders in making informed decisions. The company's Financial Learning Models (FLMs) offer market insights and support traders at all levels in navigating complex financial markets. With a focus on quantitative analytics and real-time data, Tickeron aims to enhance trading outcomes through technology. Legal information and disclaimers are available on Tickeron's platform for users to review before investing.

Media Contact: Sergey Savastiouk, [email protected]

SOURCE Tickeron, Inc.