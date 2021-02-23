Tickeron Reachеs 1 Million Educational Tweets ($TWTR) and Half a Million StockTwits using Free Trade Signals

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, offers traders the exclusive opportunity to educate themselves in real time using real money and paper trades.

With the latest stock market developments, new traders are faced with a dilemma: attractive opportunities are often coupled with increasing volatility spurred by the accessibility and lack of gatekeeping in social media.

Tickeron provides traders with educational material using free trade signals, allowing users to simulate trades and investments through paper trades. Free trade signals are back-tested by AI with evaluation of odds of success to buy low and sell high. Paper trades are a safe environment to try trading strategies prior to using real money.

The free trade signals are published on Tickeron's social media, including Twitter ($TWTR), where Tickeron recently reached a landmark 1,000,000 educational free trade signal tweets. Tickeron is also gaining popularity on Stocktwits, with over half a million messages.

Tickeron's proprietary natural language generation algorithm also generates hybrid articles with back-tested fundamental and technical analysis trade signals. These articles gain traction on Google News ($GOOG), Reddit, and Youtube, making the knowledge available to anyone who wants to use it.

"Tickeron's engines generate trade signals with precalculated odds of success we offer to all users for free. As the foundational principle behind our products, this proprietary technology delivers hands-on training allowing users to stop reading about investing and start applying their knowledge to mock portfolios, and track their paper progress without losing money," says Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron. "What Redditors and Robinhooders are missing is education in action."

