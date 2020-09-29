Tickeron Releases AI Robots and AI Screener Tools To Support And Assist Forex Traders

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron , an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, uses its revolutionary new AI-powered features, AI Robots and AI Screener, to provide Forex traders with the information and analysis necessary to be successful.

Forex trading is notoriously risky, especially for new investors who are not knowledgeable about the market. Artificial intelligence allows these novice traders access to the same information as large institutions and gives them the ability to be a legitimate participant in Forex currency trading.

AI Robots is a combination of Tickeron's best trade idea generation tools. It simplifies Forex trading by consistently scanning the market to find the best possible Forex trading opportunities through proprietary algorithms such as Real Time Patterns and Trend Predication Engine. Through artificial intelligence, a trade is then made without any human involvement or decision-making necessary.

An additional new feature, AI Screener, allows retail investors to categorize and compare pairs of Forex currencies. Once the user selects filters, they are able to toggle between technical and fundamental analysis, fundamentals raw data, earning and dividends data and AI predictions on a particular currency. Having access to this level of information allows new traders to enter the Forex market in a way that is much less financially risky.

"With tools such as AI Robots and AI Screener, investors do not have to be as concerned with the perceived risk of Forex trading," said Sergey Savastiouk , CEO and Founder of Tickeron. "These features provide knowledge and education to traders by developing statistics and guidance about potential trades."

Tickeron is an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis to self-directed investors and investment advisors. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com . Follow Tickeron on Twitter at @Tickeron .

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

