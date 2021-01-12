Tickeron Reveals AI Trading Robots for Cryptocurrency Markets

SUNNYVALE, Calif.,, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, launched its new AI Robots tool for cryptocurrency trading.

This valuable technology is making cryptocurrency trading analysis much more accessible to investors through predicting breakout and target prices, back-testing patterns, and providing other valuable cryptocurrency trading information.

The Crypto AI Robot draws ideas from AI engines to create an established track record in the cryptocurrency market, which includes accurately predicting Bitcoin's rally starting on December 14, 2020. On September 14, 2020, Tickeron's AIdvisor published a bullish signal for Bitcoin, indicating growth with a 82% likelihood. The signal was based on record-breaking volume: 84% of the 65-Day Moving Average. 9 of 11 similar previous cases resulted in a trend up, further strengthening support for this signal.

Another correct prediction was made for Ethereum's rally from around $733 on January 2 to a soaring $1,200 on January 6 and climbing. 29 monthly bullish predictions with an average 84% confidence were made by the AI Trend Prediction Engine (end-of-day), since December 6, all of which were confirmed.

"These robots are trading without any human involvement or decision-making. This groundbreaking technology condenses the information we have into a trading recommendation and can make trades for the user," said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron. "This feature is an exciting culmination of our various tools and technology."

