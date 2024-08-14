Tickeron Unveils AI Trading Bots with "Search for Dips" Feature

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, Inc., a leader in AI-driven stock trading bots, introduces an advanced line of Virtual Accounts. These Virtual Accounts leverage Tickeron's proprietary Financial Learning Models (FLMs) with state-of-the-art Technical Analysis (TA) designed specifically for search of stock price drops called "dips".

Key Features

At the core of Tickeron's new bots (robots) are two standout models. By identifying and acting on price drops ("search for dips") and leveraging significant volatility spikes.

Volatility: The robots are designed to manage and capitalize on market volatility, providing strategies that adapt to fluctuating conditions to maximize returns while minimizing risks.

Search for Dips: These robots employ sophisticated algorithms to identify and capitalize on significant pullbacks in stock prices, positioning trades to benefit from potential market corrections. This "search for dips" approach ensures optimal entry points.

Average Holding Period: The average holding period for trades is carefully calculated to balance risk and return, allowing for strategic exits that align with the market's behavior.

Trade Execution: Trades should be executed several minutes before market close, leveraging the mean-reversal behavior of the market to optimize entry points and enhance potential gains.

Stop Loss: A dynamic trailing stop mechanism is utilized to protect gains and minimize potential losses, adapting to sudden market shifts and ensuring flexibility in trade management.

Win Rate: The robust algorithms employed by these robots are designed to analyze market trends and patterns, contributing to a high win rate by making informed and strategic trading decisions.

Drawdowns: The robots maintain a low number of open positions to ensure controlled exposure and concentrated focus, enhancing risk management and allowing for effective responses to market changes.

Tickeron's platform equips traders with essential tools to achieve their financial goals, especially in high-liquidity stocks. Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., CEO of Tickeron, highlighted Financial Learning Models (FLMs), which use machine learning to identify financial patterns.

About Tickeron

Tickeron provides AI-driven tools tailored to assist traders at all experience levels. Central to its offerings are the Financial Learning Models (FLMs), which deliver detailed insights into market trends, trading strategies, and investment options, customizing the content to align with individual learning styles and knowledge levels. By utilizing real-time data and predictive analytics, they simulate market scenarios, aiding users in understanding financial markets and improving their trading decisions. View our Legal Information before investing.

Contact:

Sergey Savastiouk

[email protected]

SOURCE Tickeron, Inc.