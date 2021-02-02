Tickeron Unveils AI Trading Robots for Pair Trading

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, launched its new AI Robots tool for pair trading.

"AI Robots" are automated trading rooms where AI makes trades based on several neural networks. A user can adjust their selection of tickers from the given list to edit the expected number of trades per day and/or other statistics. AI Robot will then scan the tickers from the list to find trading ideas. A user can see live how AI Robots selects equities and enters and exits in paper trades.

Tickeron unveiled several pair trading robots, called Pair Traders. Pair Traders generate profit with low risk by trading two highly correlated stocks. Once in a while, market fluctuations create a situation where the distance between two stock prices is greater than normal (i.e. extreme). At this moment, Pair Trader generates two signals: one to buy and another to sell short to create a market neutral pair of stocks. The potential profit is equal to the difference between extreme and normal distances. The Pair Trader generates another two signals to close both positions as soon as the distance between the two stocks returns to normal again.

"Tickeron continues to increase the variety of AI engines for its AI Robot lineup: Day Traders, Swing Traders, Crypto Traders, FOREX Traders, among others. Pair Trading is well-understood by hedge funds but retail investors are not familiar with the sophisticated technology of keeping their portfolios market-neutral. We've simplified the process of selecting pair trades, so that retail investors can learn to use it to their advantage."

The Pair Traders' annualized return ranges from 20-30%, with an average trade duration of 2-5 days.

About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis to self-directed investors and investment advisors. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com. Follow Tickeron on Twitter at @Tickeron.

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

