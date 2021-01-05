Tickeron Unveils Unparalleled Time Machine For AI Screener

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, presents the Tickeron Time Machine (TMM) for AI Screener. The screener is a unique back-testing tool. It uses previously successful market settings to predict the conditions that led to present trends.

Existing screeners allow users to compile setups and filters for today's market conditions only. There are no available screeners which can compile filters for a given point in the past. The problem with such creation of filters for the past is the inability to maintain the database with pre-calculated market conditions for the last several years.

Tickeron created the Time Machine for its popular AI Screener, which allows users to go back in time to identify trade setups (filters). Users can then review how successful these trade setups were at any point in the past. Since users create filters as if they were in the past, they can see the "future performance" up to current time.

Even though past "future performance" does not guarantee the real future results, users can apply these verified filters in the past for current market conditions. This will give investors more confidence that they will produce positive outcomes. These filters include pre-calculated technical and fundamental analysis, fundamentals metrics, AI predictions, and other characteristics for each quarter in the past four years.

"The Tickeron Time Machine 'teleports' users to a previous point in time to interact with those market conditions. Test setups can then be created against known 'future performance.' It isn't going to be 100% accurate like Gray's Sports Almanac from Back to the Future, but it can certainly help users build better trading strategies," said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron.

About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis to self-directed investors and investment advisors. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com. Follow Tickeron on Twitter at @Tickeron.

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

