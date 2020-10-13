Tickeron's AI Robots Feature Debuts On Tech Resource Site Product Hunt

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron , an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, recently introduced its flagship product AI Robots on Product Hunt, a website featuring curations of the best products in the tech industry.

The idea for the AI Robots tool came from Tickeron's goal to give retail investors access to the same artificial intelligence resources as large institutions with multimillion-dollar technology budgets. Retail investors account for almost 25% of stock-market activity on average but previously stood little to no chance of competing with the institutional world.

AI Robots is designed to change that by making cutting-edge analytical tools affordable and understandable for retail investors. With sophisticated artificial intelligence technology and proprietary algorithms, retail investors can complete countless hours of market research within minutes.

AI Robot's listing on Product Hunt breaks down the main advantages of using the tool when making trades. These include supported asset classes of stocks, penny stocks, ETFs, Forex, and Crytpos, a web-based interface with no installation and support required, and a monthly subscription – users only pay when they need it. It also features a video educating investors on how to trade with A.I. Robots.

See it here: https://www.producthunt.com/posts/tickeron-ai-trading-robots.

"We're very excited to have this revolutionary tool featured on Product Hunt," said Sergey Savastiouk , CEO and Founder of Tickeron. "We're confident that the algorithms provide extremely valuable data and analysis to retail investors, and at almost 100 'upvotes' we're glad to see that Product Hunt users are enthusiastic about AI Robots being one of the best new products in the tech industry."

About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis to self-directed investors and investment advisors. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com . Follow Tickeron on Twitter at @Tickeron .

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

