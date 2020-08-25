Ticket Demand Booming for New York Islanders' Inaugural Season at UBS Arena at Belmont Park

"As the team heads into the second round of the playoffs, the unprecedented demand for season tickets adds a new level of excitement about the team. The support from our loyal Islanders fans across the metro NY region has been tremendous," said Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky.

The Islanders also expect to be sold out of premium inventory by early next year. UBS Arena at Belmont Park has sold more than one-third of its suite inventory in the last two weeks.

"We are thrilled to see this strong response to UBS Arena at Belmont Park, which will be the state of the art sports and music venue in the market," said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group, a partner in UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

About the New York Islanders

Founded in 1972, the New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and nineteen consecutive playoff series victories.

The Islanders play in the Metropolitan Division of the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference and have had nine members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management and employees, along with our fans and sponsors.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park will be the team's home starting with the 2021-22 NHL season

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015.

OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports and live entertainment industry and currently has eight divisions across six global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, Seattle, Austin, and Philadelphia).

OVG is leading the development and operations of UBS Arena, as well as leading major global development projects in Seattle, WA, Austin, TX, Palm Springs, CA, Manchester, UK and Milan, Italy. OVG Global Partnerships, a division of OVG, is the sales and marketing arm responsible for selling across all OVG Arena Development projects. OVG Global Partnerships has successfully sold four world- class naming rights deals in the past nine months - Moody Center (Austin), Subaru Park (Philadelphia), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), and UBS Arena (New York).

