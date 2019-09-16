Ticket Exchange with No Hidden Fees: MegaSeats.com

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a new player in the online ticket marketplace whose mission is to provide transparency to its consumers while purchasing tickets. Introducing MegaSeats.com, a ticket resale website where there are no hidden fees.

MegaSeats.com offers tickets to theater, concerts and sporting events.

Peter Tyrrell, the creator and Director of New Revenue for Mega Seats LLC, says, "In response to recent criticism regarding the online ticket industry, we believe it is time for a change. We are offering no hidden fees to our customers."

In late August, two United States senators sent a letter to the Justice Department, expressing their "serious concern that online ticket markets are not working for American consumers." The Senators, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, wrote "buyers are confronted with exorbitant fees and inadequate disclosures when they go to purchase tickets to live events."

Prior to this, in June, a panel of industry leaders during a recent FTC workshop indicated a willingness to move to an "all-in" pricing structure - that is, displaying the actual price including all fees up front rather than after payment information is entered. Although all members were in agreement, none seemed willing to be the first to change their business model, fearful that in doing so, they would be at a competitive disadvantage and hopes the industry will follow their lead.

"We hear what the FTC and the Senators are saying. MegaSeats.com is designed to improve consumer confidence, it is transparent, and it is seamless," said Tyrell.

About MegaSeats.com: An independent website developed from a top 4 ticketing company, MegaSeats.com features a massive selection of seats to all the hottest shows and top-tier events in every market with no hidden fees.

