Ticket Fairy Launches AI‑Powered Operating System for Live Events

New platform combines AI agents, embedded multi‑currency banking and working capital financing to power independent festivals, venues and promoters.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticket Fairy today announced the launch of Ticket Fairy 3.0, an AI‑powered operating system for the global live events industry. The platform combines autonomous AI agents, integrated multi‑currency banking and working capital financing into a single system designed for independent festivals, venues and promoters.

Ticket Fairy 3.0

The launch positions Ticket Fairy as financial and operational infrastructure for the live events industry, giving independent event creators the technological and financial capabilities historically reserved for the largest entertainment companies such as Live Nation and AEG.

Backed by Y Combinator, Ticket Fairy's platform has processed more than $300 million in ticket sales across tens of thousands of events worldwide.

AI Agents for Event Operations

At the centre of Ticket Fairy 3.0 is Fai, a network of AI agents built specifically for the live events industry.

Unlike generic AI tools, Fai operates directly inside the Ticket Fairy platform and automates many of the administrative and operational workflows required to run an event. The system can read email threads, analyse contracts and technical riders, generate meeting notes from calls, coordinate vendors and respond to fan inquiries — helping event teams execute complex operations with significantly less manual overhead.

Across the full agent workforce, Ticket Fairy estimates that Fai can save more than 1,000 hours of administrative work during a typical event cycle.

Specialised agents operate across different parts of the event workflow, including administrative agents for inbox and document analysis, operational agents for vendor coordination and production tracking, customer service agents that respond to fan queries across messaging channels, and financial agents that manage settlements and payouts across more than 30 currencies.

Embedded Multi‑Currency Business Banking

Ticket Fairy 3.0 also introduces TF Vault, an integrated business banking system designed specifically for event organisers operating internationally.

Events frequently generate revenue in one country while paying artists, production vendors and venues in others, creating complex financial workflows. TF Vault provides multi‑currency bank accounts and corporate expense cards that allow organisers to manage revenue, expenses and payouts across markets directly within the Ticket Fairy platform.

Expanded Capital Products for Event Growth

Alongside AI automation and banking, Ticket Fairy continues to expand its financing platform through TF Capital, which provides working capital for event organisers.

Event promoters typically face significant upfront costs months before ticket revenue arrives, including artist deposits, venue hire, production and marketing. Through its credit partners, Ticket Fairy can provide financing of up to £5 million in the United Kingdom, €3 million across parts of Europe and $3 million in the United States, with repayment structured around ticket sales and historic revenue performance.

Executive Quotes

"Live events have always been run on spreadsheets, WhatsApp threads and gut instinct," said Ritesh Patel, Co‑CEO of Ticket Fairy. "We've built an AI workforce that understands the events industry from the ground up — one that works through the night before a festival, catches a contract clause that could cost thousands, and handles a hundred fan queries while the team is on site. This is what it looks like when AI is built for a specific industry rather than bolted on as an afterthought"

Jigar Patel, Co‑CEO of Ticket Fairy, added: "The biggest constraint holding back independent promoters has never been talent or ambition — it's been access to capital and the financial infrastructure to deploy it efficiently. With TF Vault and TF Capital now embedded directly into the platform, we've closed the gap — giving organisers one place to manage revenue, expenses, and financing."

About Ticket Fairy

Ticket Fairy is the AI and fintech operating system for the global live events industry. The platform combines event software, marketing tools, payments, banking infrastructure and working capital financing into a single unified system for festivals, venues and promoters.

The company has processed more than $300 million in ticket sales across tens of thousands of events worldwide and is backed by Y Combinator and prominent technology founders and investors.

Media Contact

Ticket Fairy

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https://www.ticketfairy.ai/

https://www.ticketfairy.com/

SOURCE Ticket Fairy