Ticket Market in the Leisure Products Industry will accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% through 2025 | Technavio

The ticket market in the leisure products industry is poised to grow by USD 10.77 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the ticket market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the success of movies due to the increasing use of animation, the growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales, and the increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The ticket market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Ticket Market in the Leisure Products Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation
The ticket market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Movies
- Sporting Events
- Concerts
- Performing Arts
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Ticket Market in the Leisure Products Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the ticket market include Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Atom Tickets LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG, and Co. KGaA, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Platinium Group SAM, TiqIQ LLC, and Twickets Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Ticket Market size
- Ticket Market trends
- Ticket Market industry analysis
Increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, ticket counterfeiting may threaten the growth of the market.
Ticket Market in the Leisure Products Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ticket market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ticket market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ticket market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ticket market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Movies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sporting events - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Concerts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Source
- Market segments
- Comparison by Source
- Primary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Secondary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Source
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
- Atom Tickets LLC
- Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
- Coast To Coast Tickets LLC
- CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc.
- Platinium Group SAM
- TiqIQ LLC
- Twickets Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
