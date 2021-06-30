Ticket Market in the Leisure Products Industry will accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% through 2025 | Technavio

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Download FREE Sample Report

Factors such as the success of movies due to the increasing use of animation, the growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales, and the increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The ticket market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Ticket Market in the Leisure Products Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

The ticket market is segmented as below:

Type

Movies



Sporting Events



Concerts



Performing Arts

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40014

Ticket Market in the Leisure Products Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the ticket market include Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Atom Tickets LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG, and Co. KGaA, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Platinium Group SAM, TiqIQ LLC, and Twickets Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Ticket Market size

Ticket Market trends

Ticket Market industry analysis

Increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, ticket counterfeiting may threaten the growth of the market.

Ticket Market in the Leisure Products Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ticket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ticket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ticket market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ticket market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Secondary Tickets Market- The secondary ticket market is segmented by event type (sports events, concerts, performing arts, and movies) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Gambling Market- The gambling market is segmented by type (lottery, betting, and casino), platform (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Movies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sporting events - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Concerts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Source

Market segments

Comparison by Source

Primary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Secondary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Source

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

Atom Tickets LLC

Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Platinium Group SAM

TiqIQ LLC

Twickets Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/ticket-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio