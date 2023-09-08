Ticket Market to grow by USD 201.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc. and Cinemark Holdings Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ticket market is estimated to grow by USD 201.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, declining at a CAGR of 19.82%. The ticket market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer ticket market are AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Cvent Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud LLC, ITKTS Interactive Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Lyte Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., Softjourn Corp., TickPick LLC, Viagogo Entertainment Inc., Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and eBay Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Company Offering:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. - The company offers online ticketing platforms for cinemas and various other events.

Cinemark Holdings Inc - The company offers tickets for cinemas and plays through its website called BookMyShow.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the ticket market in the region is due to the growing popularity of sporting events, such as the Super Bowl, the Daytona 500 ( Florida ), and the NCAA National Basketball Championship, among many other events. In addition, rising box office receipts are also fueling the growth of the regional market. The US, Mexico , and Canada are the main markets in North America . The US will, by 2022, have the highest share of revenue in the ticketing market in North America . A key factor contributing to the growth of the US market is that there are many exhibition venues in this country. This market is also expected to be supported by increased growth in media, entertainment, and telecommunications; as well as education. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Success of movies due to the increasing use of animation

Success of movies due to the increasing use of animation Key Trend - High utilization of social media

- High utilization of social media Major Challenges - Rising instances of ticket counterfeiting

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into segments: sporting events, movies, concerts, and performing arts. The growth in market share of the sports events segment will be substantial over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing popularity of sporting events such as football, cricket, rugby, and tennis are driving the growth of this segment. In addition, the growing number of sports leagues at the national and regional levels as well as the growing audience, is another factor driving the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the city will have modern transport infrastructure, such as a light rail system and a water taxi service. Technological advances in music and lighting techniques at live events as well as improvements in infrastructure, increase demand. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Ticket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 19.82% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

