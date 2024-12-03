Ticket Market to grow by USD 228.52 billion (2024-2028), driven by animated movies' success; Report on AI's role in redefining market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global ticket market size is estimated to grow by USD 228.52 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.67% during the forecast period. Success of movies due to increasing use of animation is driving market growth, with a trend towards high utilization of social media in selling tickets. However, growing threat of terrorism and occurrence of war between nations poses a challenge. Key market players include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Cvent Holding Corp., eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud LLC, ITKTS Interactive Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Lyte Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., Softjourn Corp., TickPick LLC, Viagogo Entertainment Inc., and Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Source (Primary and Secondary), Type (Sporting events, Movies, Concerts, and Performing arts), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Cvent Holding Corp., eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud LLC, ITKTS Interactive Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Lyte Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., Softjourn Corp., TickPick LLC, Viagogo Entertainment Inc., and Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc.

Ticket Market: Trends Shaping the Future of Convenient Ticketing Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the ticketing industry, making ticket purchase more efficient and convenient. Credit amounts can now be stored on wearables like smartwatches and NFC cards for contactless electronic ticket purchases. Operational efficiencies are increased with hardware like tap-off readers and RFID tags. Virtual reality maps and satellite delivery offer premium experiences for sports, entertainment, and parking. Buses, trains, and transportation networks are embracing digital transformation through smart cards and smart ticketing. Component manufacturers are producing ticket validators, Wi-Fi modules, and GPS for enhanced user experience. Event ticketing software provides deals, discounts, and marketing tools for event organizers, reaching internet users through online ticket purchase platforms. Digital wallets and mobile payment platforms ensure cashless transactions, increasing customer satisfaction and patronage. The public sector benefits from digital ticketing, reducing marketing costs and offering ticketless entry through wristbands. Movies, music concerts, and special presentations can be accessed with mobile tickets, enhancing the customer experience. Safety and accessibility are prioritized through contactless transactions and hygiene measures. Fintech companies like Mastercard are partnering with service providers to offer secure digital ticket purchases and mobile payment services. The entertainment industry continues to evolve with digital projection, 3-d content, and alternative entertainment offerings. Stay tuned for more trends shaping the future of ticketing!

Social media plays a significant role in providing real-time feedback for businesses, particularly in the event and movie industries. Organizations use social computing tools for branding, marketing, and knowledge management initiatives. By registering on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, vendors can reach new audiences and gather public opinions. Sentiment analysis and behavioral analytics are increasingly important, driving cost-effective collaborations with the audience. Social media integration in business processes enhances market reach and engagement.

• In the world of Ticket Market, artificial intelligence is a significant challenge as it requires advanced programming and algorithms for event ticketing, sports, parking, and transportation. Credit amount management is crucial for cashless transactions and customer satisfaction. Wearables and NFC cards offer convenient ticketing, while operational efficiencies can be gained through hardware like tap-off readers and ticket validators. Virtual reality maps and GPS enhance the customer experience. Component manufacturers must keep up with the latest technology like RFID tags and Wi-Fi modules. Public sector projects demand smart cards and smart ticketing for transportation networks. Event organizers seek digital transformation through contactless electronic tickets, mobile ticketing, and online ticket purchase platforms. Safety and hygiene are paramount, with secure digital ticket purchases and fintech companies like Mastercard leading the way. The entertainment industry continues to evolve with digital projection, 3-d content, and premium experiences. Pre-sales, barcode scanning, and discounts are essential for attracting and retaining a customer base. Marketing costs remain a challenge, but event discovery platforms and deals offer opportunities for growth. Ultimately, the goal is to provide a seamless user experience, from ticket purchase to entry, using digital devices and mobile payment platforms.

• The global rise in terrorist activities poses significant challenges for event organizers, particularly those hosting large gatherings in special venues or crowded places. This trend has led to increased security concerns among attendees, resulting in a decline in participation. The heightened threat level has resulted in stricter border clearance procedures, causing delays and more thorough inspections. Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany have been particularly affected, with many potential attendees choosing to avoid events out of fear. Organizers are investing in advanced technologies to enhance security, but the fear of potential terrorist attacks remains a major obstacle.

Source 1.1 Primary

1.2 Secondary Type 2.1 Sporting events

2.2 Movies

2.3 Concerts

2.4 Performing arts Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Primary- The primary segment of the global ticket market is the largest and most dynamic, driven by the increasing number of movies and events. Primary tickets can be sold through both online and offline platforms. Movies, with their increasing production and special effects, are a significant contributor to this segment's growth. The end-users have diverse expectations, leading to intense competition among vendors. The growing popularity of sports events, such as the Indian Premier League, and the increasing use of mobile devices and the internet are also fueling this segment's growth. Additionally, the corporate segment, including private organizations, businesses, and educational institutions, is expected to shift towards digital content services, creating a potential opportunity for online ticket sales during the forecast period. The digitization of event processes, customer-centric approaches, and the rise in the number of conferences and seminars are further growth drivers for this market.

Ticket Market is a dynamic and innovative platform revolutionizing the way we purchase and manage tickets for various modes of transportation and entertainment events. Our focus is on delivering a seamless journey management experience, optimizing passenger experience through contactless and NFC ticketing, RFID technology, and real-time transit information. We strive for operational efficiency with integrated ticketing systems, ticket transfer, and ticket recovery. Our commitment to public transport innovation includes transit automation, user-friendly ticketing, multimodal transportation, and smart city initiatives. We cater to sports ticketing, parking ticketing, and event ticketing solutions, providing secure and durable ticketing options. Our advanced fare collection systems and smart mobility solutions enable sustainable transportation and transit data analytics. Join US in exploring the future of transportation and event management.

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the ticketing industry, offering convenient and contactless ticketing solutions through electronic means. Wearables, such as smartwatches and NFC cards, are increasingly popular for tap-on and tap-off transactions at bus stops and parking lots. Operational efficiencies are enhanced through the use of RFID tags, IR sensors, and Wi-Fi modules in hardware like ticket validators and card readers. Virtual reality maps and 3-D content provide event experiences, while mobile ticketing and digital wallets offer cashless transactions and customer satisfaction. Event ticketing software enables pre-sales, discounts, and deals for internet users, attracting a larger customer base. The entertainment industry benefits from digital transformation, with premium experiences and alternative entertainment options available through mobile ticketing platforms. Safety and accessibility are ensured through secure digital transactions and contactless ticketing experiences. The public sector and transportation networks are embracing smart ticketing, with smart cards and Smar transport systems streamlining transportation and reducing marketing costs. The future of ticketing is digital, with fintech companies like Mastercard leading the way in digital payment services and contactless transactions.

