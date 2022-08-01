Ticket market to register USD 93.24 Bn, High utilization of social media to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with 6Connex and Alliance Tickets - Technavio

Source - Primary and secondary

Type - Sporting events, movies, concerts, and performing arts

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, South America , Middle East , and Africa

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as ticket industry analysis, promotional activities, and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

6Connex

Alliance Tickets

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Anschutz Entertainment Group

Atom Tickets LLC

Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Cineplex Inc.

Citizen Ticket Ltd.

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

Comcast Corp.

CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA

eBay Inc.

The primary segment's share of the ticket market will expand significantly. The growing quantity of movies that are released each year is what is fueling the expansion of this market. The expansion of this market is also being driven by the rise in the number of professional events, including sporting events, live music performances, and exhibitions. The demands of primary ticket end users are diverse and intricate. Customers have a wide range of options, which has sparked fierce competition among the suppliers in this market.

Ticket Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist ticket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ticket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ticket market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ticket market vendors

Ticket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.74% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 93.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 6Connex, Alliance Tickets, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group, Atom Tickets LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG, and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Festicket Ltd., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., TickPick LLC, and Viagogo AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Source

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Source

5.3 Primary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Primary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Primary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Primary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Primary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Secondary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Secondary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Secondary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Secondary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Secondary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Source ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Sporting events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Sporting events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sporting events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Sporting events - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Sporting events - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Movies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Movies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Movies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Movies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Movies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Concerts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Concerts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Concerts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Concerts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Concerts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Performing arts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Performing arts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart of Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart of Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Chart on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview of factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Alliance Tickets

Exhibit 111: Alliance Tickets - Overview



Exhibit 112: Alliance Tickets - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Alliance Tickets - Key offerings

11.4 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 114: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 121: Cinemark Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Cinemark Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Cinemark Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Cinemark Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Cineplex Inc.

Exhibit 125: Cineplex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cineplex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Cineplex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Cineplex Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

Exhibit 129: Coast To Coast Tickets LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: Coast To Coast Tickets LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Coast To Coast Tickets LLC - Key offerings

11.9 CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 132: CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 133: CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 134: CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 135: CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

11.10 eBay Inc.

Exhibit 137: eBay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: eBay Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: eBay Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: eBay Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: eBay Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 142: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 TickPick LLC

Exhibit 146: TickPick LLC - Overview



Exhibit 147: TickPick LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: TickPick LLC - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

