Ticket Tailor Giving Away Free Tailored Privacy Policies for Event Organisers - Just in Time for GDPR

Speaking on the matter, company CEO Jonny White said "With the EU's GDPR regulations coming in to force soon we wanted to make the road to compliance easier for event organisers. It doesn't make sense for every organiser to pay a lawyer to draw them up a privacy policy. This tool allows them to create a policy for their organisation in minutes, absolutely free of charge."

Liaising with the team of specialist lawyers working on Ticket Tailor's own GDPR compliance, Jonny and his team built the tool (privacy policy generator available here) especially for event organisers. All it requires is some basic information from the organiser such as their business name and how they collect and use data - and the generator does the rest.

To learn more about GDPR and what business owners need to do you can check out the following links:

Check out Infusionsoft's step-by-step guide to getting your business GDPR ready: https://www.infusionsoft.com/product-blog/how-to-prepare-for-gdpr

Read the ICO's "Preparing for the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) - 12 steps to take now" PDF handbook here: https://ico.org.uk/media/1624219/preparing-for-the-gdpr-12-steps.pdf

Visit the ICO's website for a comprehensive GDPR guide here: https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/guide-to-the-general-data-protection-regulation-gdpr/.

Ticket Tailor is a breakthrough event ticketing platform founded in 2011 providing a world-class service to their worldwide customer base - completely free of booking fees. Their comprehensive and reliable platform gives venues and event organisers the tools to manage their ticketing at a fraction of the cost of their competitors. You can find out more about them at TicketTailor.com.

