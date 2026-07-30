Ticketbud Adds RFID and NFC Access Control for Large-Scale Events

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud, the all-in-one event ticketing and event management platform, has expanded its capabilities to include RFID and NFC technology, offering event organizers faster, more flexible ways to manage event access and security through simple tap-and-scan technologies.

In addition to its easy-to-scan QR code capabilities, Ticketbud now supports RFID- and NFC-enabled credentials, ticketing, and access control accessible through most modern smartphones. The adaptable toolsuite gives organizers more options for how people enter events, redeem wristbands, access VIP areas, and move through secured spaces.

Ticketbud now includes RFID/NFC technology, offering event organizers easier management of access control and security. Post this

RFID, short for radio frequency identification, is an embedded chip commonly used in event wristbands and badges. NFC, or near-field communication, allows the RFID chip to be read when the credential is tapped or waved near a compatible reader.

"RFID and NFC are not just about getting people through the gate faster," said Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud. "Offering the technology within our robust credentialing toolsuite gives organizers more ways to connect ticketing and access control inside one system. This is especially important for events with multiple access points, guest types, and credential levels."

RFID and NFC technology is typically used by larger, multi-day festivals, giving organizers greater control over the attendee experience within the boundaries of an event. While QR codes offer the advantage of instant digital delivery straight to a ticket holder's phone via text or email, RFID and NFC provide a physical, tamper-resistant solution. Each wristband or credential can be linked to a ticket holder's original QR code, defining access to VIP zones or granting authorized users secure entry to restricted areas such as backstage. Ticketbud developed its RFID and NFC capabilities to meet the needs of large-scale festivals seeking more attendee control, as well as high-value events with heightened security requirements.

For large events managing VIP areas, production zones, media access, vendor areas, staff entrances, and sponsor spaces, the streamlined and secure technology helps organizers protect restricted areas while keeping lines moving and minimizing disruption.

Unlike QR codes, which can be easily shared or replicated and require scanning by a camera in high, battery-draining lighting, the embedded chip technology is particularly useful for night-time events, dimly lit venues, and ensuring controlled access within secure spaces.

"Large events need access control that is fast, flexible, and easy for teams to use on site," said Deidre Sibila, independent ticketing and event operations consultant. "The value of the chip technology is that it helps staff keep people moving without adding unnecessary complexity for organizers."

Ticketbud's RFID and NFC capabilities are designed to work with practical event operations, not against them. Instead of requiring bulky, expensive scanning infrastructure, Ticketbud can support mobile-powered scanning through compatible devices and the Ticketbud app.

The expanded suite of ticketing technologies also provides organizers with flexibility over fulfillment, will-call, VIP access, staff credentials, sponsor areas, and last-minute ticket sales. An event can sell tickets online, send guests a QR code, and allow that QR code to be redeemed for a NFC wristband on site. Or, organizers can ship chip-embedded credentials in advance. Some organizers may even choose to use QR codes for certain ticket types while using chip technology for others.

Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform, user-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. Access all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize, event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud. Get a ticketing buddy you can rely on.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Ticketbud