Ticketbud Expands Credentialing Capabilities for Large, Complex Events

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud expanded its event ticketing and credentialing capabilities to include credential printing, access control, and on-site badge services, helping large and complex events manage attendee, staff, vendor, and VIP access with greater flexibility, speed, and control.

After launching and field-testing its new tools at highly attended, high profile events over the last year, Ticketbud has refined its credentialing and ticketing system to better support organizers who need more than standard ticket types. The enhanced credentialing solution allows event teams to manage tickets, credentials, access levels, intake forms, approvals, badge printing, wristbands, and on-site support through one streamlined platform.

Ticketbud expands its credential services to include credential printing, access control, and on-site badge services. Post this

"Every event is different, and we needed to build out a robust and customizable system for supporting the many different needs of our growing client base," said Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud. "For large, complex events, we've added the ability to allow event organizers to take in attendee data to set up access control for all kinds of guests, like notable guests, staff, sponsors, talent and even vendors and production staff. We can print these credentials in advance or even on demand and on site, matching our clients' needs for flexibility and responsiveness."

Credentialing can quickly become one of the most complicated parts of event operations, especially for organizers managing large-scale festivals, conferences, venues, sponsor activations and VIP areas across client and production teams, vendors, media, and talent. Ticketbud's approach brings those moving pieces together, eliminating the need for multiple platforms and third-party services.

With Ticketbud, organizers have the ability to manage both ticket-level access and credential-level access in one place. Credential access can be applied across tickets, badges, and wristbands, equipping the system for the realities of high-volume event operations across multiple venues, access zones, rotating staff, sponsor activations, and tiered VIP experiences.

"The majority of large events use a ticketing software solution for selling tickets to their audience and a completely separate service for staff, security and production credentials at the event. This means that often ticket scanning and credential scanning never talk to each other." Ahmadi said. "Most frequently, simple generic credentials are printed en masse in advance and are not assigned to a specific individual. We wanted to give event organizers a better solution: Credentials and ticketing as an integration solution."

Ticketbud's credentialing solution also supports customized intake and approval workflows. Organizers can create credential-specific intake forms using Ticketbud's existing platform to collect names, photos, company information, role type, venue assignment, or other custom fields, and export submissions for review.

Client-side reviewers then approve or deny requests before credentials are printed and distributed, helping event teams maintain tighter control over who receives access to sensitive or restricted areas.

As part of its expanded event services, Ticketbud supports the physical side of credentialing, assisting with wristband ordering and credential printing and production logistics — both in-house or on-site. This gives organizers a more complete, white-glove solution than currently exists in the marketplace.

The credentialing expansion is part of Ticketbud's broader commitment to providing all-in-one event technology and hands-on support for organizers managing events of every size, from community gatherings to large-scale productions.

About Ticketbud:

Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform, user-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. Access all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize, event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud. Get a ticketing buddy you can rely on.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Kayhan Ahmadi

Email: [email protected]

512-696-4658

SOURCE Ticketbud