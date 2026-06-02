Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of a Premium View: Star Spangled Fest Returns to Austin with Cabanas on the Shoreline, Reserved through Ticketbud

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America only turns 250 once, so Austin is bringing the fireworks, the symphony, the food trucks, and, yes, the cabanas. Star Spangled Fest returns to Vic Mathias Shores this Fourth of July with free public festivities and premium reserved experiences available through Ticketbud, including new shoreline cabanas for those looking to exercise their freedom to upgrade.

The majority of Auditorium Shores will be free and open to the public because democracy (and fireworks) are better when everyone gets an invite. Guests are invited to bring blankets and chairs for a full evening of fun. Stage entertainment begins at 4:30 p.m., with food and market vendors, family-friendly activities, and the annual Austin Symphony Orchestra and fireworks lighting up the night.

"Austin knows how to show up for the Fourth, and America's 250th gives us even more reason to make this year's Star Spangled Fest unforgettable," said Allegra Benz, General Manager, Events and Experiences for Forefront Networks, organizers behind the event. "We expect a big crowd for this milestone celebration, so anyone looking for a little more comfort or VIP sparkle should take a look at the premium seating options before they sell out."

Star Spangled Fest offers a lineup of premium experiences, reserved through Ticketbud. New this year, Reserved Cabanas with Shoreline Access give groups a furnished home base lakeside, complete with a retractable roof and built-in fan that would have Benjamin Franklin taking notes. The VIP reservation also includes tableside bar delivery, eight Shoreline Access passes, and an Igloo cooler stocked with ice and waters.

"Give us your patriotic, your thirsty, and your taco-crazed masses yearning for better views," said Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud. "Ticketbud is here to help them reserve their place in the celebration, while giving organizers one streamlined platform to manage reservations, access, and attendee details. America may be turning 250, but event ticketing does not need to feel colonial."

Other star-studded experiences booked through the platform include:

Shoreline Access Tickets for guests who want to be close enough to feel the bass of the symphony and feel the heat of the rockets' red glare (in a festive, non-concerning way). The shoreline is within a short march to a stocked bar and close proximity to food trucks.

for guests who want to be close enough to feel the bass of the symphony and feel the heat of the rockets' red glare (in a festive, non-concerning way). The shoreline is within a short march to a stocked bar and close proximity to food trucks. Shoreline Picnic Tables for groups of four who want a home base without appointing someone Secretary of Seat Saving. The reservation includes a six-foot picnic table with shoreline access, plus convenient tableside bar delivery, a cooler stocked with ice and water, and four battery-powered handheld fans.

for groups of four who want a home base without appointing someone Secretary of Seat Saving. The reservation includes a six-foot picnic table with shoreline access, plus convenient tableside bar delivery, a cooler stocked with ice and water, and four battery-powered handheld fans. VIP Lawn Access Tickets are where blankets meet benefits. Let freedom ring from the Long Center lawn with premium fireworks views, yard games, easy access to food trucks, and a private cashless bar.

are where blankets meet benefits. Let freedom ring from the Long Center lawn with premium fireworks views, yard games, easy access to food trucks, and a private cashless bar. VIP Reserved Tables for groups ready to celebrate like dignitaries but with better food and views. The group reservation, which includes a donation to the Austin Symphony Orchestra, offers a family-style BBQ dinner for 10 on the Long Center terrace with yard games, shoreline viewing, and a VIP parking pass for guests looking to declare their independence from ride share.

All premium ticket holders have access to air-conditioned restrooms. Because in Austin in July, air conditioning is not a luxury. It is a love language.

For more information on the event and to reserve your premium tickets visit starspangledfest.com.

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SOURCE Ticketbud