Ticketbud Supports Inanimate Insanity's Theatrical Release to Celebrate 15 years Across 50 Auditoriums, Including Four New Screenings

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud is supporting the first-ever, multi-location theatrical release of Inanimate Insanity, the long-running animated YouTube series from AnimationEpic. With new screenings just announced in Gilbert, Arizona, Pinellas Park, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee, fans will gather on April 1, 2026 across 50 U.S. Regal Cinemas auditoriums for a special 15th anniversary event, featuring unreleased episodes and exclusive fan content.

Inanimate Insanity 15th Anniversary Theatrical Release

For Ticketbud, the project was more than a ticket launch. It was a high-stakes, high-volume rollout, built for a creator brand with a massive and highly engaged fanbase. The AnimationEpic channel reaches nearly 900,000 very loyal and engaged subscribers on YouTube. The first priority is creating a great experience for the audience, because speed and stability matter.

"We were hopeful that fans were going to show up in a big way for this celebration, so it was critical that the launch be organized, responsive, and built to handle that excitement from the start," said Adam Katz, series creator and producer behind all Adamation content. "Ticketbud was a strong partner throughout the process, helping us think through potential scenarios, solve for complexity, and stay ready for whatever happened once tickets went live."

To support the launch, Ticketbud provided a multi-location event buildout, creating 50 individual event pages, configuring each theater auditorium's unique seating setup, programming ticket and event details, and implementing a custom mobile contact-consent question for attendees of the screening.

Additionally, Ticketbud built a state-based discovery experience on the Inanimate Insanity organization page so fans could quickly find the screening in their market. This allowed the creators to direct a massive country-wide audience to one specific landing page via their existing social media presence.

"This event needed more than a one-size-fits-all ticketing setup," said Abygale Noble, owner of The A. Noble Group, the live entertainment company organizing the release. "We needed the flexibility to build an experience that made sense for this audience, for this structure, and for the creators behind it, which was incredibly important in delivering something that felt both organized and fan-friendly."

Ticketbud worked closely with the show's team and producers at Adamation to coordinate the technical build and the operational strategy behind a successful on-sale, including:

aligning launch timing;

preparing the underlying infrastructure for a surge of simultaneous buyers;

ensuring fans could purchase seamlessly without downtime or duplicate sales.

Ticketbud also partnered with the event organizer on customer service escalation planning, helping ensure fan questions and issues could be resolved quickly and thoughtfully. The result was a smooth buying experience built for the realities of modern creator fandom.

Beyond launch day, Inanimate Insanity used the deeper reporting and market-level insights to help inform follow-up strategy, such as identifying highest performing markets and supporting targeted messaging opportunities to connect fans with available inventory.

"This showcases what today's most successful content creators need from a ticketing platform," said Ticketbud CEO Kayhan Ahmadi. "When a digital brand takes fandom into physical venues at scale, the platform needs to go beyond facilitating transactions. It has to support launch strategy, traffic spikes, reserved seating complexity, fan communications, reporting, and customer experience all at once. It goes beyond tech enabling ticket sales, it's about the human connection to ensure the audience has a great experience."

For creators and entertainment brands exploring multi-city screenings, fan premieres, or limited theatrical releases, Ticketbud offers a model built for the task: customized event architecture, reserved seating support, coordinated launch execution, and the hands-on guidance needed to turn online audiences into sold-out in-person experiences. Learn more at Ticketbud.com.

About Ticketbud:

