Ticketbud Launches New Video Tutorials

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Event ticketing and registration platform Ticketbud has launched a host of advancements and features in recent years. Ticketbud is now launching a new suite of video tutorials to help customers get the most out of the flexible ticketing platform. Ticketbud Tutorials ensure event organizers can access detailed how-to guides in their own time, from introductory onboarding to more advanced features and tools. Ticketbud's customer support team is always available for additional assistance.

Ticketbud Tutorials

New customers begin with the Getting Started video , a six minute checklist that walks them through the free sign-up and creating their first event.

Next, customers can take an Orientation Tour to learn their way around the Ticketbud platform. After that Ticketbud customers can access how-to videos for specific features and tools as needed. They can learn how to manage event settings, as well as create ticketing, custom questions and design ticket layouts. New Ticketbud Tutorial videos are being added weekly.

"At Ticketbud we're committed to the customer experience, ensuring event organizers have the resources needed for a successful event. While we've always provided great customer support, our event organizers work varied hours and often prefer to self-serve at their convenience. Ticketbud Tutorials provides our customers with a series of how-to videos, walking them through various stages of the event management process." Kayhan Ahmadi, Ticketbud CEO.

To learn more about Ticketbud visit their How It Works page, highlighting key features of the ticketing platform.

A free custom event website

Early access to funds

Ticketbud Ad Engine to increase ticket sales

Seamless event day check-in

Real time and comprehensive reporting

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform. User-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. We make ticketing easy, so you can focus on your event. Flat-rate pricing gives access to all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize (including white-label solutions), event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

Request a demo or get started today, with no set-up costs.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

