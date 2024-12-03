Ticketbud Partners with Sensible Weather to Offer Weather Warranties on Event Tickets

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud has partnered with Sensible Weather to bring peace of mind to event-goers, offering an optional Weather Guarantee service that protects ticket purchases against unexpected weather disruptions.

This innovative integration allows event attendees to opt into Weather Guarantees at checkout, ensuring up to 100% reimbursement if the forecast on event day fails to meet expectations, such as rain or extreme heat. With this added layer of protection, Ticketbud continues to prioritize customer confidence and convenience, making outdoor events more accessible and stress-free.

"We believe this is the best solution in protecting ticket holders and event organizers from the uncertainty of outdoor events," said Ticketbud CEO Kahyan Ahmad. "Because outdoor events are subject to the elements, event goers may hold off on purchasing tickets in advance, especially if event organizers are unable to offer weather-related refunds due to production expenses."

Event organizers can enable the new warranty feature when setting up their event ticketing page on Ticketbud. Sensible Weather will provide each event a specific Weather Guarantee against either rain or heat. Ticket buyers can optionally choose to add the Weather Guarantee to their order for an additional fee.

On the morning of the event, Sensible Weather will monitor the forecast, issuing text alerts and automatic refunds to ticket holders if the forecast indicates a pre-set threshold of rain or specific high temperatures. Event reimbursements are covered 100% through Sensible Weather and are processed within 3-5 days via paypal or bank transfer — even if the event continues as planned. This means ticket holders keep a valid ticket, along with their refund.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Ticketbud to allow ticket buyers to secure weather protection," said Nick Cavanagh, Ph.D., Sensible Weather CEO. "We know outdoor events are always at the mercy of the weather, and our Weather Guarantees can enhance the event experience, offering peace of mind for early ticket purchases."

Sensible Weather handles all customer service inquiries related to the Weather Guarantee. The Ticketbud partner also provides downloadable marketing assets and templates to help organizers effectively inform attendees about the added protection available for their tickets.

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform, user-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. Access all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize, event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud. Get a ticketing buddy you can rely on.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Website: www.ticketbud.com

About Sensible Weather:

Sensible Weather is the leading Weather Guarantee provider for the travel and hospitality industries, with a unique Weather Guarantee product that proactively reimburses hotel guests, golfers, skiers, and those visiting outdoor attractions and campsites when weather – rain and high temperatures – negatively impacts their experience. The Weather Guarantee is available through Sensible's travel and hospitality partners, helping them provide a differentiated value to guests that increases peace of mind and offers tangible experience benefits, while increasing revenue and booking conversion. Founded in 2019, Sensible has sold over 500,000 Weather Guarantees and is backed by some of the biggest names in hospitality, climate, and technology, including the National Science Foundation, Infinity Ventures, Amex Ventures, and the PGA of America.

Website: www.sensibleweather.com

SOURCE Ticketbud