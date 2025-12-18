Ticketbud Secures and Streamlines Event Check-In with New Platform Upgrades

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud , the all-in-one ticketing platform, has unveiled a new ticketing feature that prevents event staff from accidentally scanning the wrong QR code at large, multi-checkpoint events The latest feature rollout follows several credentialing upgrades the company has made to improve and secure access across events.

At any large event, a single attendee might be managing multiple tickets—one for parking, one for entry, and another for an add-on experience or VIP access. In a fast-moving line, a fun-seeking ticket holder may hold up the wrong ticket and a well-meaning staffer may scan it, virtually checking them in at the wrong location and leading to friction in a later line.

Ticketbud's latest upgrades improve event check-in in ways that "guests will never notice," said CEO Kayhan Ahmadi. Post this

But with Ticketbud's new collaborator-level scanning options, parking staff can now manage lot access without touching admission tickets. Door scanners can focus on event entry without voiding access add-on experiences. The result is fewer on-site surprises, faster troubleshooting, and cleaner attendance data during and after the event.

"This is the kind of operational detail that guests never notice because it prevents issues before they happen," said Ticketbud CEO Kayhan Ahmadi. "It keeps lines moving and ensures the experience stays focused on the event, not putting out fires."

The new feature was developed in collaboration with Austin Trail of Lights , where Ticketbud and the team continue to refine event ticketing and operations year-after-year. The holiday light show welcomes thousands of visitors each night through multiple checkpoints — including parking, general admission, and zip pass access — creating pressure-cooker conditions for new ticketing and credentialing features.

"The best features we've ever implemented came from being on the ground with organizers, experiencing the flow, and then asking, 'How do we make this better next time?'" Ahmadi said. "And while it might be built to solve one problem over here, what we roll out benefits every user on the platform. So, every organizer using Ticketbud has one less thing to worry about and every attendee can get to the fun faster."

Collaborator-level scanning controls are part of Ticketbud's continued investment in fast, reliable entry tools built for real event operations. Get started with your next event today at Ticketbud.com .

About Ticketbud

Ticketbud is the event organizer's ticketing platform, user-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. Access all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize, event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud. Get a ticketing buddy you can rely on.

Website: www.ticketbud.com

SOURCE Ticketbud