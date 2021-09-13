Ticketing Begins For World's First CAT ART Online Exhibition

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now on sale for the world's first virtual CAT ART exhibition, "Step into Cat Art," which will bring original artwork from iconic Japanese artist Shu Yamamoto to life in VR for the first time. Guests will be able to enjoy four exhibitions: "The Hisstine Chapel," "Feline Exhibition Gallery," "Feline Open Gallery," and "Art from Fur East," which showcase cat paintings inspired by classical art from Asia and the West.

Artist Shu Yamamoto specially designed an exclusive series of "Mewna Lisa" app icons for visitors of the exhibition. A total of eight special edition "Mewna Lisa" app icons for smartphones, including icons for Calendar, Music, Notes, Settings, and more will be made available to users who purchase a ticket to the exhibition and sign up for Viveport.

The "Step into Cat Art" virtual exhibition will debut worldwide starting on September 17, 2021. Visitors will be able to enjoy the exhibition an unlimited number of times across different devices, including PCs and smartphones. For the most immersive experience, VR is highly recommended.

The creator of CAT ART Shu Yamamoto said, "About a year ago, when I heard the proposal to recreate my cat art in the world of virtual reality, I couldn't quite predict what it would look like. I watched it gradually complete, but the finished product was far beyond my imagination. It is my sincere wish that many people will visit the VR museum and meet my cats born from the tip of my paintbrush."

Before entering into the exhibit, visitors will step into the expansive "Feline Forum," designed in an ancient Greek-Roman style with a blue sky dotted with colorful hot air balloons. Visitors then choose to enter one of the four online exhibition areas.

The first exhibition area, "The Hisstine Chapel," contains 124 paintings that are exhibited in the 3D space of a realistic church. With sunlight from different angles shining on the murals, coupled with the 3D immersive sense of space, guests will feel a sense of presence as they walk into the virtual church.

The second exhibition area is the "Feline Exhibition Gallery," with calming red walls and soft spotlights drawing attention to the artwork.

The third exhibition area, "Feline Open Gallery," is inspired by paintings from the Renaissance era. "The Birth of Felinus," for example, highlights an architectural style that emphasizes proportions, with the goal of reproducing Renaissance architecture based on the principles of symmetry, regularity, and proportional space design.

The last exhibition area, "Art from Fur East," is based on the theme of Asian CAT ART. The virtual space was designed using red cedar, and the walls are decorated with classic Ukiyo-e paintings. This exhibition area includes flying carp streamers, cherry trees, and torii scenery, showcasing the elegance and beauty of Japanese artwork, including the stunning "Heroic and Great Cat" piece of art.

About "Step into Cat Art"

Exhibition duration: September 17, 2021 – March 31, 2022

Tickets on sale: September 10, 2021

Ticket price: 7.99 USD / 6.99 EUR (price may vary based on region and currency rates)

Organizer: HTC Viveport, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., udnFunLife

Partner: Acoustiguide, LAWSON TICKET, Immersive VR Education Ltd.

Official Website: https://www.campaign.viveport.com/step-into-catart

About HTC

HTC Corporation aims to bring brilliance to life. As a global innovator in smart mobile devices and technology, HTC has produced award-winning products and industry firsts since its inception in 1997, including the critically acclaimed HTC U and Desire lines of smartphones. The pursuit of brilliance is at the heart of everything we do, inspiring best-in-class design and game-changing mobile and virtual reality experiences for consumers around the world. HTC is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 2498). www.htc.com.

About VIVEPORT

VIVEPORT is a global platform, VR subscription service, and app store operating in more than 70 countries. Customers can experience over thousands of VR apps and games while content creators have the most ways to distribute and monetize their content. Viveport supports a wide range of virtual reality headsets including PC, standalone and mobile devices. Viveport Infinity launched as the world's first unlimited VR subscription service in 2019.

For more information on Viveport, please visit: https://www.viveport.com/

About DNP

DNP is one of the largest comprehensive printing companies in the world. We provide a variety of products and services in a wide range of business fields to consumers and some 30,000 corporate clients in Japan and around the globe. DNP's main strengths are the printing and information technologies that it has cultivated since its founding in 1876. The Company has used these technologies to branch out from book, magazine and commercial printing into diverse fields including packaging, decorative materials, display components and electronic devices, and has developed many products for which it holds the world's largest market share. https://www.dnp.co.jp/eng/

About udnFunlife

udnFunLife was established in October 2016 by integrating four divisions under UDN group, including: udn Events, udn ticket, uDesign, and IP licensing center. With UDN's solid track records in event & performance, EC platform, ticket service, udnFunLife aims to connect Taiwan & the World together with cultural & creative contents. We introspected the brand and enhanced IP multi-application in 2018, aiming at leading brands in IP applications, taking an imagination to the audience and believing imagination can change the world. https://www.udnfunlife.com/

