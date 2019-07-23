Ticketmaster Appoints Kathryn Frederick As Chief Marketing Officer And Adds New Heads Of Partnership And Brand

As Chief Marketing Officer, Frederick will report to Amy Howe, President and Chief Operating Officer of Ticketmaster North America, to lead a centralized marketing team responsible for building new tools and approaches to maximize customer affinity and revenue.

"Since joining Ticketmaster, Kat has built the tools and strategies that have made her team the market leaders in customer acquisition," Howe said. "In her new role as Chief Marketing Officer, she will continue to develop innovative solutions for Ticketmaster and our clients to further engage fans across all our channels from the initial event search to the event itself and beyond."

Frederick joined Ticketmaster in 2015 and previously served as the Senior Vice President of Growth and Insights. Prior to joining Ticketmaster, Frederick was instrumental in developing marketing strategies for a number of brands across ecommerce, luxury lifestyle, hospitality and media. Most recently, as VP of Product Strategy and Marketing for PriceGrabber, she connected millions of consumers to a wide range of products through global syndicated commerce strategies. Prior to PriceGrabber, Frederick served as Chief Marketing Officer of Distillery No. 209, where she oversaw the global expansion of the high-end distillery's brands. Frederick also helped launch omg! (later becoming Yahoo! Celebrity) and drove growth marketing strategies across the Yahoo! Media portfolio including Music, Tech, Finance and Games.

David Eisenberg will lead the company's integrated sponsorship strategy and partnership marketing teams that manage relationships with dozens of properties, sports teams and leagues including the NFL, NBA, NHL, College Football Playoffs, MLS clubs, and many more. He will also lead the development of integrated marketing strategy across Concerts, Sports and Theatre. Eisenberg has spent more than a decade driving marketing strategies at leading brands, including StubHub, where he served as Lead of Integrated Marketing. Prior to StubHub, Eisenberg spent time at YouTube, where he drove the product marketing strategy across devices, and at American Express, where he developed and led strategic sport partnerships.

In addition, Andrew Samson has joined to lead all Ticketmaster brand activations, campaigns, and brand marketing strategy. Samson previously led brand partnerships at FOX Sports, working closely with top consumer brands to seamlessly integrate their products and messaging into linear and digital programming. Prior, Samson spent time at Nike, where he led all digital brand efforts for North America field sports categories, and Gatorade (a division of PepsiCo) where he worked on a variety of brand building initiatives.

With a customer base of over 300 million fans globally, Ticketmaster continues to invest in better connecting fans to the more than 10,000 artists, teams and venue clients it serves across 29 different countries.

About Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster (NYSE: LYV) is the global market leader in live event ticketing processing over 500 million ticket transactions per year across 29 countries. Through exclusive partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports leagues, and performing arts centers and theaters, Ticketmaster delivers unparalleled access to the most iconic live events to millions of fans worldwide.

