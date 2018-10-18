Ticketmaster Teams With New Canadian Elite Basketball League for Nationwide Launch

The CEBL will feature six teams across Canada, with teams based in Edmonton, AB, Abbotsford, BC, Guelph, ON, Saskatoon, SK, Hamilton, ON, and St. Catharines, ON.

"We're proud to partner with the ticketing and technology experts at Ticketmaster as we set out to revolutionize basketball throughout Canada," said Mike Morreale, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. "This is a professional basketball league created by Canadians, for Canadians, and having a leader like Ticketmaster that is so committed to Canadian live events get in on the ground floor speaks volumes to our dedication to our fans to bring them the best live event experiences."

As the CEBL's official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster will provide fans with a safe and secure location to buy, sell and transfer tickets. Fans can visit www.ticketmaster.ca or the Ticketmaster app for the widest selection of verified tickets.

"Ticketmaster is proud to partner with the game changing Canadian Elite Basketball League, as they debut next summer," said Patti-Anne Tarlton, Chief Operating Officer of Ticketmaster Canada. "With this partnership, Ticketmaster will bring CEBL fans the safest and most secure ticket buying experience available. We are excited to help connect fans to these rising basketball stars."

