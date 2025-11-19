TicketOS Ranked 411 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

TicketOS attributes its revenue growth to relentless innovation and disciplined execution, delivering smarter solutions that drive measurable value for our clients.

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TicketOS today announced it ranked 411 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year.

TicketOS's Chief Executive Officer, Ari Strulson credits innovation and execution with the company's revenue growth. He said, "We innovate with purpose and execute with precision, ensuring our clients feel the impact, that's what's driving our revenue growth."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About TicketOS

TicketOS is a leading ticket management solution for companies looking to maximize the value of their sports and entertainment tickets. Our cutting-edge platform simplifies ticket management, boosts utilization, and drives ROI. Backed by innovative technology and unparalleled client support, TicketOS takes the hassle out of managing tickets so businesses can focus on what they do best, growing their business.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

SOURCE TicketOS