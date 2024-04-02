TicketRev Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

The certification affirms TicketRev's Unmatched Data Security Protocols and Protection

MIAMI, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TicketRev , the first demand-driven technology platform for live event tickets, today announced it has attained System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 Certification, underscoring its unwavering dedication to fortifying customer data protection.

SOC 2 Type 1 certification evaluates an organization's systems and controls based on standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It assesses the effectiveness of controls over information security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

This milestone underscores TicketRev's commitment to implementing robust security measures, positioning the company as a trusted ally for the sports teams and organizations they partner with. With this certification, TicketRev reiterates its promise to maintain unparalleled security protocols, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of customer data while empowering teams to engage with fans seamlessly.

"Securing our SOC 2 Type 1 Certification isn't just a milestone for us at TicketRev; it's a clear reflection of our unwavering dedication to security, data privacy, and maintaining reliable service for all our stakeholders. This achievement underscores our commitment to safeguarding customer data and ensuring the best experience possible," said Frank Perez, Chief Strategy Officer of TicketRev. "Our continually evolving and improving security protocols make TicketRev the ideal trusted platform for teams seeking to democratize ticketing access for their fans, while gaining invaluable insights into consumer preferences safely."

TicketRev is the first demand-driven technology platform for live event tickets, allowing teams to let their fans choose their preferred price for tickets.

