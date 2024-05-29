TicketRev and Miami Marlins Announce Multi-Year Partnership To Continue The Enhancement of The Fan Experience and Ticket Purchasing Process

The newly forged three-year partnership will see the continuation of the Make Your Pitch campaign and introduce an offering that allows fans to upgrade their seat location

MIAMI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Live event ticketing platform TicketRev today announced a three-year partnership extension with the Miami Marlins, marking a significant milestone in the Marlins' quest to redefine their fan experience and ticket purchase process. The partnership will see the return of Make Your Pitch and the launch of Seat Upgrades. Make Your Pitch allows fans to name their own price for tickets while Seat Upgrades allows fans to upgrade their current seats to an improved location for Marlins home games.

TicketRev is the first demand-driven technology platform for live event tickets. By integrating TicketRev's white-label solutions with the Marlins, the organization is able to offer their fans unparalleled experiences at loanDepot Park while accessing a trove of insights around fan behavior, allowing the organization to fully customize the stadium experience and better cater to their fans' preferences for years to come.

TicketRev and the Miami Marlins launched the Make Your Pitch campaign last fall, allowing fans to submit offers for tickets within their preferred seating location. Fans can now make their pitch for tickets to upcoming regular season home games by visiting Marlins.com/MakeYourPitch .

New for the 2024 season, fans can upgrade their current seats to an improved location by leveraging TicketRev's seat upgrades technology. Fans with eligible tickets can choose a new seating location and submit an offer price per ticket. The Marlins automatically accept and fulfill upgrade requests sourced from fans, optimizing revenue by considering the value of both the new ticket and the original one. Unlike competitors with fixed upgrade prices, TicketRev's proprietary technology prioritizes fan flexibility and team profitability, fostering a mutually beneficial outcome for the Marlins and fans alike. To upgrade their seats, fans can visit Ballpark app on the day of the game and click Seat Upgrades on the Marlins homepage.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with TicketRev's innovative platform in our pursuit of providing Marlins fans a truly revolutionary and empowering ticketing experience," said Christian Lowe, Miami Marlins Vice President of Analytics & Strategy. "Considering the value provided to fans through TicketRev's consumer-friendly technology, in combination with the abundance of insights around fan preferences revealed via the platform, forging this long-term partnership was a natural connection. Building off the success of the integration last year, this partnership underscores the Marlins continued commitment to creating the perfect game day experience for our fans."

"As a South Florida-based company committed to democratizing the ticketing industry, it is extremely rewarding to play an active role in transforming the Miami Marlins live experience," said Jason Shatsky, TicketRev Co-Founder & CEO. "We take immense pride in partnering with the Marlins to provide their fans with unforgettable in-stadium experiences. We are excited to embark on this next phase of the Marlins journey, where data-driven insights will drive unparalleled fan engagement and satisfaction."

