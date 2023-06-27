TicketRev Announces Expansion To Tri-State Market

TicketRev's new mobile app enables residents in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to enter its buyer-first ticket marketplace, allowing them to name their price and save money on event tickets

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live event ticketing platform TicketRev today announced that event goers in the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut) are now able to use the TicketRev app to bid on tickets for sporting events, concerts, and shows.

TicketRev is the first ever buyer-driven marketplace for event tickets. The platform allows fans to name their price for their preferred seating location and from there, ticket resellers and teams are able to accept these requests and sell their tickets instantly. The buyer-first marketplace structure ensures that consumers have a layer of protection from the inflated resale market and can attend events on their own terms.

"We are incredibly excited to be bringing our mobile app to the tri-state area," said Jason Shatsky, TicketRev Founder & CEO. "The sports and music scene in the tri-state area is incredibly significant, and we're grateful for the opportunity to offer fans the opportunity to save money on event tickets. The buyer-first ticket marketplace that we've cultivated will allow live event-goers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to name their price and find the best deals on tickets."

Unlike traditional ticket marketplaces where prices are set by sellers, TicketRev empowers buyers to first state what they are willing to pay, and then gives sellers the ability to accept those offers.  Buyers never pay a fee when using TicketRev, allowing fans to save an average of 18% on tickets. Sellers are able to sell their inventory instantly, without ever having to list for sale.

The announcement comes on the heels of TicketRev's expansion into South Florida. Leveraging its Miami homebase, TicketRev was able to expand on its strong, pre-established roots within the area's tech and entrepreneurship scene to bring its range of offerings to local users.

About TicketRev:
TicketRev helps fans find cheaper tickets to their favorite live events. Their buyer-driven model allows fans to name their own price for tickets, enabling sellers to accept these requests and sell their tickets discreetly. Buyers never pay a fee when using TicketRev. Sellers are paid instantly and never have to list their inventory for sale. Since its founding in 2022, TicketRev has grown to serve upwards of 10,000 active users.

The company is backed by world-class investors, including 500 Startups, Soma Capital, Techstars and a number of angel investors.

To find out more about TicketRev, visit www.ticketrev.com or search TicketRev in the App Store or Google Play.

Media Contact:
Matt Jaffe
Relativity Ventures
[email protected]

SOURCE TicketRev

