TicketRev Launches in Miami with New Mobile App

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live event ticketing platform TicketRev today announced that sports fans and concert goers in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are now able to use the TicketRev app to bid on tickets for events in the area.

TicketRev is the first ever buyer-driven marketplace for event tickets. The platform allows fans to name their price for their preferred seating location and from there, ticket resellers and teams are able to accept these requests and sell their tickets instantly. The buyer-first marketplace structure ensures that consumers have a layer of protection from the inflated resale market and can attend events on their own terms.

"We are extremely proud to bring TicketRev to the South Florida community, where live sports and entertainment sit at the heart of our culture", said Jason Shatsky, TicketRev CEO and Boca Raton resident. "Local fans have been unprotected from unfair prices and extraneous fees for far too long. Instead of limiting the opportunities for fans to see their favorite artists or sports teams live, our marketplace ensures that they never pay more than they're willing to. Full visibility and control over the value of tickets is our goal."

Unlike traditional ticket marketplaces where prices are set by sellers, TicketRev's buyer first approach enables a truly transparent marketplace. It empowers buyers to first state what they are willing to pay, and then gives sellers the ability to accept those offers. Buyers never pay a fee when using TicketRev, allowing fans to save an average of 18% on tickets.What's more, sellers are able to sell their inventory instantly, without ever having to list for sale.

With TicketRev's home base being in Miami, its expansion into the South Florida market builds off of strong, pre-established roots within the area's technology and entrepreneurial scene. Miami's expansive resources have served as a crucial support system since the company was founded and has had a significant impact on the growth of TicketRev's offerings. The team also won the $100,000 top prize at eMerge Americas 2022 , Miami's premier technology conference, during which TicketRev CEO, Jason Shatsky pitched in front of investors including "Shark Tank" star Kevin O' Leary.

