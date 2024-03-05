TicketRev Unveils Seat Upgrade Solution for Sports Teams

The new solution gives fans the ability to submit an offer to improve their seat location

MIAMI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TicketRev , the first demand-driven technology suite for live event tickets, today announced a new solution for sports teams that allows them to provide fans with the ability to upgrade their tickets to an improved location at their desired price.

Through this new solution, fans will access the TicketRev upgrade platform via a teams' app or website, allowing them to submit an offer for an improved seat location. Teams accept and fulfill these fan-sourced upgrade requests automatically which maximizes upgrade revenue by taking into account the value of the new ticket and the original ticket. Unlike competitors who offer fixed upgrade prices, TicketRev prioritizes both fan flexibility and team profit, creating a win-win scenario for all.

"We are incredibly excited to be changing the industry status quo and providing a dynamic upgrade platform that benefits both the organization and their fans in equal measure never before offered in ticketing", said Jason Shatsky, TicketRev Co-Founder & CEO. "By empowering fans to seamlessly upgrade to better seats at a price they choose, teams can give them true control over their gameday experience. This translates to valuable data insights and a direct channel to connect with fan bases like never before. We look forward to continuing to help organizations set the stage for truly unforgettable gamedays."

TicketRev is the first demand-driven technology suite for live event tickets, allowing teams to let their fans choose their preferred price for tickets. TicketRev's new seat upgrade solution, coming off a successful soft launch during Serie del Caribe, a tournament hosted by the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in 2024, grants sports teams the ability to maximize revenue on gamedays and learn more insights into their fans' preferences.

About TicketRev:

TicketRev is the first demand-driven technology suite for live event tickets. Fans submit offers for tickets at their proposed price, enabling teams to increase ticket sales, reach new fans and learn more about their audience. The company is backed by world-class investors, including 500 Global, Soma Capital, Groove Capital and Techstars. To learn more about TicketRev, visit www.ticketrev.com .

