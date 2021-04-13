Tickets Are Now On Sale For Jurassic World: the Exhibition North American Tour Launching In North Texas On June 18, 2021

DALLAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Round Room Live and Cityneon announced today the launch city for the North American tour of JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION. It will open in Dallas on June 18, 2021 at Grandscape in The Colony, just north of Downtown Dallas.

Tickets are now on-sale. Information, including venue and ticketing details, can be found at JurassicWorldExhibition.com. JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION –– produced in conjunction with Universal Parks & Resorts –– immerses audiences of all ages at a location near them in settings inspired by the groundbreaking film franchise Jurassic World from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION is an immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history. Visitors will walk through the world-famous "Jurassic World" gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore richly themed environments. Guests will have an upclose look at a Velociraptor, stand under a towering Brachiosaurus, and encounter the most fearsome of them all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex. Guests will be able to imagine what it would have been like to walk among these breathtaking creatures and even interact with new baby dinosaurs, including "Bumpy" from the popular animated Netflix original series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, from Universal, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment.

The Jurassic World franchise has been entertaining generations of fans around the world with thrilling and awe-inspiring stories and characters for more than 25 years – from films and TV series, to video games and toys, to live action experiences and rides at Universal theme parks. Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure will welcome the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster on June 10th, creating a new species of roller coaster where guests will feel the rush of the hunt as they race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests experiencing Jurassic World – The Ride will come face-to-face with an all-new, extraordinarily realistic dinosaur – the Indominus Rex, injecting intense new thrills, excitement and intrigue into an already dynamic ride.

To celebrate the Exhibition launch, fans will get an exclusive opportunity when playing Jurassic World Alive – the popular location-based AR mobile game. Starting on June 18, players who visit the Exhibition in Dallas and open the game on their devices can locate an exclusive JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION incubator, which are capsules that contain valuable resources, as an in-game reward. Players with AR-enabled devices can then snap a picture or take a video of a dinosaur using the game's AR feature and post to their social media channels using the #JurassicWorldAlive hashtag.

Following an initial launch in Melbourne, Australia, JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION has become a global success with nearly three million visitors since 2016. The Exhibition has opened its gates to excited fans in Chicago, Philadelphia, Paris, Madrid, Seoul, Chengdu and Guangzhou.

Universal Parks & Resorts' President of Global Business Development, Michael Silver said, "What excites us about JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION is the opportunity to give fans a real-world, immersive experience based on the amazing adventures of the films and delivered to a location near them. Visitors will come face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs and walk through richly themed environments, all inspired by the blockbuster franchise."

Cityneon's Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Ron Tan said, "Combining state of the art technology and proprietary animatronics, JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION had impressed global audiences from the US, Australia, France, Spain, Korea, China and more. We are confident that JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION will continue to exhilarate and entertain families throughout North America."

"We are delighted to launch in Dallas, and to bring this Exhibition to cities across the U.S. and Canada," said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. "Families will be amazed and beyond entertained by this incredible experience."

The operation and management teams will continue to implement enhanced health and safety procedures for the operation of JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION this June. Specific details will be shared closer to opening at JurassicWorldExhibition.com. All Exhibition activities will be in accordance with CDC guidelines. Visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/covid19 for the latest guidelines.

Tickets to JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION start at $29.50 for adults (16 years +) and $19.50 for youth (3-15 years). Children two-years-old and younger are free with accompanying parent. VIP packages are available, as well as special pricing for Senior citizens and military. Group sales packages are available for groups greater than 10.

For more information about JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION, visit JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

LOCATION

JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION @ Grandscape

5752 Grandscape Blvd

The Colony, TX 75056

Connect with JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION

facebook.com/jurassicworldexhibition

twitter.com/jworldexhibit

instagram.com/jurassicworldexhibition

#JWEXHIBITION

CONNECT WITH ROUND ROOM LIVE:

Official Website: www.roundroomlive.com

Facebook: @roundroomlive

Twitter: @roundroomlive

Instagram: @roundroomlive

About Cityneon Holdings Limited:

With its global reach and international partnerships, Cityneon has the capability to serve its clients anywhere in the world. Cityneon was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange since 2005, and was privatized on February 2019 by West Knighton Limited, a company wholly owned by Cityneon's Executive Chairman and Group CEO Ron Tan together with Hong Kong veteran entrepreneur and investor Johnson Ko Chun Shun. Johnson is a capital markets veteran and has held controlling interests and directorships in many listed companies. In May 2019, Cityneon welcomed CITIC Capital as a new shareholder, who holds approximately 10% shares in Cityneon. CITIC Capital is part of CITIC Group, one of China's largest conglomerates, and has over US$29B of assets under its management across 100 funds and investment products globally. Other institutional shareholders of the Group include EDBI - a Singapore government-linked global investor, and Pavilion Capital - a Singapore-based investment institution which focuses on private equity investments, that made strategic investments in August and October 2019 respectively, to support the Group's further expansion globally.

About Victory Hill Exhibitions:

Victory Hill Exhibitions is a subsidiary of Cityneon Holdings, and is an exhibition production company which strives to create interactive exhibits that attract visitors and have educational value. With 25 years of experience and cooperation with pioneers in technology from around the world, Victory Hill is able to create astounding interactive experiences, and can adapt based on our clients' needs to satisfy each and every unique need.

About Jurassic World:

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this $5 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World.

About Round Room Live, an Entertainment One company:

Round Room Live is a producer and promoter of live entertainment, that specializes in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world.

Their current roster of touring theatrical shows includes: Baby Shark Live!, Blippi The Musical, Peppa Pig Live, and PJ Masks Live! Save the Day. In addition to Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Round Room's Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring Mandela: The Official Exhibition and The Infinite: Living Among the Stars. Following the global success of PJ Masks Live, Entertainment One acquired a majority position in Round Room Live in 2018. Entertainment One is now a division of Hasbro.

About Universal Live Entertainment:

Universal Live Entertainment partners with best-in-class entertainment companies to bring today's most popular stories, characters and adventures to life in a city near you. From larger-than-life touring shows to immersive, walk-through exhibitions and family entertainment centers, Universal's world-class entertainment brands are delivered across the globe for families, friends and people of all ages to enjoy. Productions include Jurassic World Live Tour, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, A Minions Perspective, DreamWorks Art of Exhibition, Trolls Live, Film to Live Orchestra concerts and more.

Universal Live Entertainment is a division of Universal Parks & Resorts, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal. With theme park destinations in California, Florida, Japan, Singapore, and very soon Beijing, Universal Parks & Resorts offers guests around the globe today's most relevant and popular entertainment experiences. Universal theme parks are known for immersive experiences that feature some of the world's most thrilling and technologically advanced film- and television-based attractions. Comcast NBCUniversal wholly owns Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Japan. In addition, the company has a license agreement with Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa and is opening a theme park destination in Beijing this year called Universal Beijing Resort.

About Jurassic World Alive:

Developed by Ludia, in partnership with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, Jurassic World Alive is a free-to-download mobile game that brings players up close with their favorite prehistoric creatures from the Jurassic World film franchise using location-based technology and augmented reality (AR). Players will encounter and collect a variety of dinosaurs while exploring their own neighborhoods and cities. They will discover rare and awe-inspiring creatures by locating them on a map and deploying an in-game drone to collect DNA samples. This gives players the ability to level up and create genetically modified dinosaurs in a lab, then compete in real-time player-versus-player arena battles to earn more rewards. By leveraging the latest offerings in AR technology, users can interact with their collection of virtual dinosaurs in the real world, capture those moments through photos and video and share them with friends and family. Jurassic World Alive is available now to download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

SOURCE Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Related Links

https://jurassicworldexhibition.com

