Tickets Are Now On Sale For The 98th Far Hills Race Meeting

FAR HILLS, N.J., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance tickets are now on sale for the 98th running of the Far Hills Race Meeting, New Jersey's premier steeplechase event, to be held Oct. 20, 2018. General admission is $100 per ticket in advance of the event and $200 per ticket at the gate on race day.

Racegoers can purchase and print tickets online at https://www.farhillsrace.org/purchase-tickets/ or visit one of 50+ advance ticket locations listed on the website, between Sept. 22nd and Oct. 19th. Children under 14 are admitted for free and must be accompanied by an adult.

"The 98th running of the Far Hills Race Meeting promises to be our best yet," said Far Hills Race Chairman Guy J. Torsilieri. "Beyond the thrill of watching the world's finest steeplechase racing and supporting vital local charities, guests will have an opportunity to enjoy a new amenity: wagering."

For the first time in its history, the Far Hills Race Meeting—in partnership with Monmouth Park—is offering pari-mutuel wagering on all its races, including the $450,000 Grand National. In all, the 98th edition of the Far Hills Race Meeting will offer purses totaling $850,000, a record for a National Steeplechase Association race meet.

Those seeking a full VIP experience can enjoy the Chairman's Pavilion which offers reserved seating, premium open bar, elegant brunch and lunch buffet, and VIP parking. Located trackside, guests will have the best seats in the house with full access to the paddock and finish line. For more information about purchasing tickets to the Chairman's Pavilion, visit: https://www.farhillsrace.org/chairmans-pavilion/.

Racegoers interested in hosting a tailgate space in the Reserved Parking area can visit the Far Hills Race Meeting website at www.farhillsrace.org/reserved-parking/ or call the race office at (908) 234 –9115 for more information.

About Far Hills Race Meeting

Far Hills Race Meeting is New Jersey's premier social and sporting event. For nearly a century, this annual gathering has attracted a large and loyal fan base who return, year after year, to watch the world's finest steeplechases, reconnect with family and friends, network, support worthy causes and make memories to last a lifetime. Over the years, Far Hills Race Meeting has given more than $18 million to support local health-care organizations. With its newly introduced pari-mutuel wagering program, Far Hills Race Meeting—which boasts the largest purses in the industry—is bringing steeplechase racing to new audiences, locally, nationally and globally. For more information, visit www.farhillsrace.org.

