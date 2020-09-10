Tickets For BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE On Sale Beginning Today Across US and Canada

See the trailer here: https://youtu.be/hz9_jkrrptU

Audiences for BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE will be able to view their record-breaking single Dynamite music video on the big screen before the film.

Also, with the global screenings, ten types of official products including postcards and posters of movie scenes are available for presale on Weverse Shop starting September 10, 11AM KST / 3AM BST. More information can be found on Weverse Shop.

The film will be in theaters for a limited time with more screenings in additional territories, including the US and Canada beginning September 24.

To find a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, visit www.BREAKTHESILENCETHEMOVIE.com. Event and ticket on-sale dates vary per territory and subject to change based on the status of local cinema re-openings.

About BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE

Title: BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE

Director: Park Jun-soo

Cast: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook

Provided by: Big Hit Entertainment

Production: Big Hit Three Sixty

Distributed by: Trafalgar Releasing

Release date: September 10

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as global superstars breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world and has been named as one of TIME 100: The Most Influential People of 2019. The band has also been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing is the global leader in event cinema distribution. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's global operations include production, acquisition, marketing and distribution of specialised content to over 8,000 cinemas in more than 120 countries worldwide.

A full spectrum of releases includes high arts (The Metropolitan Opera, Bolshoi Ballet, Royal Opera House), award winning theatre (The King and I: from the London Palladium, An American In Paris, Les Misérables: The Staged Concert), iconic moments (Monty Python's Life of Brian 40th Anniversary, David Bowie is happening now, They Shall Not Grow Old), heritage music acts (Roger Waters The Wall, David Gilmour Live in Pompeii, Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2, Depeche Mode: SPIRITS in the Forest) and contemporary music sensations (BTS' BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, Gorillaz: REJECT FALSE ICONS, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams).

Headquartered in London, the company also has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Denver. More information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.Trafalgar-Releasing.com .

