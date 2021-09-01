Tickets For Less Announces Strategic Acquisition and Key Hire Tweet this

"Our team partners and industry clients understand the value that our pricing expertise, distribution approach, and inventory management provide in helping them achieve their primary ticketing and revenue goals," said Dan Rouen, President of Tickets For Less and Ticket Solutions. "The Ticket Solutions brand best represents our long-term focus on technology solutions in the industry and our commitment to continuous improvement for our partners."

Ticket Solutions will leverage robust technology to help teams, venues, promoters, and rightsholders with inventory distribution and sales strategies to maximize revenue and attendance. Led by Chief Revenue Officer, Clay Discher, the Tickets For Less partnerships team will go to market under the Ticket Solutions brand.

Additionally, Ticket Solutions has hired ticketing industry veteran Evan Honeyman as its Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Strategy. Honeyman will lead new business development efforts to grow technology-focused partnerships and integrations. Previously, Honeyman led the worldwide business development operations for TicketNetwork. There, he developed and managed strategic partnerships and led the development and launch of several successful technology products and integrations.

Customers who have come to experience the highest-rated ticket buying experience in the country will continue to transact on Ticketsforless.com. Endorsed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and backed by a 100% Fansurance guarantee, Tickets For Less will continue to provide the best access to ticketing inventory with no taxes or service fees, paired with stellar customer service.

About Tickets For Less:

Founded in 2004, Tickets For Less is the fastest growing event distribution company in North America and is the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and live entertainment, consistently receiving highly rated reviews from customers. Tickets For Less' success is rooted in their ability to provide an easy ticket buying experience to their customer with no service fees, taxes, or surprises at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com).

About Ticket Solutions:

Founded in 1993, Ticket Solutions is an industry leader in hospitality, fan travel, VIP corporate ticketing, and premium experiences. Driven by technology, Ticket Solutions sold Ticket Technology to eBay in 2008, who later acquired StubHub. Ticket Solutions is now the go-to market brand for all Tickets For Less business-to-business operations (www.ticketsolutions.com).

CONTACT:

Adam Rossbach, COO

Tickets For Less, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Tickets For Less

