Tickets For Less Named Authorized Ticket Marketplace of MLB

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TFL, a live event ticketing and technology company, is thrilled to open Major League Baseball's 2024 season as an Authorized Ticket Marketplace (ATM).

The league began designating ticketing companies as ATMs at the start of the 2023 season. TFL is now one of only a few companies where fans can buy tickets with the confidence that their transactions are backed by the league.

For the 2024 season, TFL has several multi-year ticketing deals with MLB teams as an ATM including the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals.

"Last year, MLB announced a new ecosystem for ticket resale companies in an effort to balance access and fan engagement," said Adam Rossbach, president at TFL. "We're proud to be named an Authorized Ticket Marketplace of the league, and we're confident that we'll help connect our partners to more fans."

Fans looking to attend an MLB game or any other live event including sports, concerts and theater can download the Tickets For Less app and receive a special discount for signing up. The app and TFL's marketplace, www.ticketsforless.com, have no added service fees at checkout.

Founded in 2004, TFL is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment. As an Authorized Ticket Marketplace of Major League Baseball, TFL's success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). TFL also offers technology solutions to employee and customer loyalty platforms and partners with rightsholders throughout the industry to maximize revenue (www.tflgroup.com).

