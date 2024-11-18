TICKETS FOR THE 52nd ANNIE AWARDS™ ON SALE NOW!

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets for the 52nd Annie Awards™ celebration on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at UCLA's Royce Hall are on sale now at https://members.asifa-hollywood.org/tickets.

Tickets are $300 each and include the pre- and post- receptions and ceremony. For complete ticket and event information, please visit the Annie Awards™ website at www.annieawards.org.

UCLA Box Office will send QR codes for all tickets purchased once the seating is completed. No ticket check-in at the event means shorter lines and longer time to enjoy the pre-reception festivities. The party begins at 4:30 p.m.

This year, the Annie Awards™ cover 37 categories and include Best Animated Feature, Best Animated Feature-Independent, Special Productions, Sponsored Films, Short Subjects, Student Films and Outstanding Individual Achievements, as well as the honorary Juried Awards.

ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it. Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the international organization ASIFA (Association Internationale du Film d'Animation), supports a wide range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, Animation Educators' Forum (AEF), film preservation, open source support, special events, screenings and of course, the annual Annie Awards™.

Created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, the Annie Awards™ have grown in scope and stature for five decades. For more information on the Annie Awards™, please visit www.annieawards.org.

