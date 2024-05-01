TICKETS FOR THE FIRST-EVER FOOD & WINE CLASSIC IN CHARLESTON ON SALE TODAY

Tyler Florence, Maneet Chauhan, CJ McCollum, Wanda Mann, Andrew Zimmern, Vivian Howard and Mike Lata Among All-Star Talent

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Travel + Leisure announce that tickets are on sale now for the inaugural FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston. Presented by Explore Charleston, this premier culinary event will take place from September 27-29, 2024 in the historic city of Charleston, South Carolina. The weekend will feature more than 40 celebrity chef cooking demonstrations and wine and cocktail seminars with world-class talent including Tyler Florence, Maneet Chauhan, CJ McCollum, Wanda Mann, Amanda McCrossin and Andrew Zimmern as well as local favorites Mike Lata, Miles White, Femi Oyediran, Vivian Howard, and more to be announced. Tickets are available for purchase now at foodandwineclassicincharleston.com .

FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston

"Charleston's unparalleled combination of culinary traditions, foodways, hospitality, architectural beauty, and culture makes it the ideal setting to build on our storied FOOD & WINE Classic event franchise," said Food & Wine Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis. "Together with my friends at Southern Living and Travel + Leisure, we are excited to showcase the best of the Holy City and create a dynamic experience that tells meaningful stories about the area's delicious food scene and brings together wine and food lovers from all over for a weekend of celebration, enrichment, and fun."

The FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston is an extension of the iconic FOOD & WINE Classic in the Aspen franchise, bringing more than 40 years of expertise to spotlight this city's unique culinary and cultural offerings. The event will feature its signature mix of cooking demonstrations from world-class chefs and local talent, extensive wine and food tastings and dynamic spirits seminars. The Grand Tasting Pavilion will be a cornerstone of the weekend, bringing together hundreds of winemakers, distillers, and culinary experts from around the globe.

Additional programming throughout the weekend will include one-of-a-kind local tours and experiences showcasing Charleston's local gems and vibrant culture curated by Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. "Year after year, Charleston has been voted the World's Best City in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure readers, and it's easy to see why," Gifford said. "From the cultural attractions and boutique shopping to the ever-evolving restaurant scene and unrivaled Southern hospitality, Charleston is truly one of a kind, and we are thrilled that we can bring this dynamism to life over a magical long weekend of events."

Set amongst the backdrop of the scenic Kiawah River, Southern Living will host the Southern Living Lowcountry Tailgate where attendees can experience the cherished Southern tradition featuring an oyster roast hosted by Matt and Ted Lee, BBQ by Erica Blaire and live music. "We're excited to celebrate the rich culture of Charleston and to highlight the people who bring it to life," said Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living. "We're also thrilled to welcome attendees to our newest Idea House in Kiawah River, which opens in August 2024, as a venue for celebrating the food, traditions, and hospitality of the Lowcountry."

For more on festival programming, participating talent, and travel information, please visit foodandwineclassicincharleston.com .

Explore Charleston will be the Presenting Sponsor of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston 2024, with additional sponsors including Discover South Carolina, Lexus, and S. Pellegrino.

The FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston is powered by the Charleston Restaurant Foundation.

