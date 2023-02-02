Tickets Now On Sale for ASF's 10th Anniversary Day of Learning

ASF's annual TED-style science conference will take place both in person and online. Registration is now open.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding innovative autism research, today announced that registration is now open for its 10th anniversary "Day of Learning," which will take place on Thursday March 30, 2023 in New York City as well as online. This popular TED-style science conference will once again feature informative talks from leading autism researchers, clinicians, and service providers who will discuss important trends and topics in autism research.

This year's "Day of Learning" will be held in a hybrid format, offering participants the opportunity to attend in person at the New York Athletic Club or online from across the globe.

In honor of the event's 10th anniversary, morning presenters will look back ten years at autism science's most important accomplishments, and ahead ten years at critical research goals for the next decade. The afternoon talks will focus on anxiety, gastrointestinal issues and the autism ketamine trials, and will conclude with a presentation from an autistic researcher studying autism. The event will be followed by a celebratory cocktail hour.

Register for this year's Day of Learning here .

Each TED-style talk will be a thoughtful 15-minute distillation of a critical issue in autism. Here is the full list of speakers and topics:

Dr. Kelsey Martin, The Simons Foundation/SFARI:

What Have We Learned from the Past 10 Years of Research

Dr. James McPartland, Yale University:

Where Should Research Focus in the Next 10 Years

Dr. Evdokia Anagnostou, University of Toronto:

Rethinking Autism's Diagnostic Framework

Dr. Ana Kostic, The Seaver Autism Center at Mount Sinai:

Next Steps for the Autism Ketamine Trials

Dr. Nicole Rosen, University of California at Los Angeles

Understanding the Needs of Autism Siblings as they Grow Up

Dr. Connor Kerns, University of British Columbia:

Addressing the Challenges of Anxiety in Autism

Dr. Billy Bennett, University of Indiana:

Improving Care for GI Problems in Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Zachary Williams, MD/PhD Candidate, Vanderbilt University:

My Perspective as an Autistic Scientist Conducting Autism Research

"We are incredibly proud to host this year's 10th anniversary Day of Learning where we will look back at what we've accomplished and ahead to what our families still need from research", said ASF president Alison Singer. "We will also continue to offer the hybrid format, which allows for the networking between scientists and stakeholders our attendees relish, while also enabling global participation."

About the Autism Science Foundation

The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to support autism research by providing funding to scientists and organizations conducting autism research. ASF also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the needs of individuals and families affected by autism. To learn more about the Autism Science Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.autismsciencefoundation.org .

