Tickets Now on Sale for Color World Cup - WBA World Tour featuring former WBA World Title Champions in Dubai on August 26

10 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, together with the World Boxing Association (the "WBA") announces today that tickets for the Color World Cup - WBA World Tour are now officially available for purchase. Top boxers from around the world will fight for the gold championship belt in Dubai on August 26, 2023.

A total of 6 prolific fighters will be competing in Dubai. They include Chinese fighters Zhang Zhaoxin (张兆鑫), who once competed for the WBA World Cruiserweight Title; Wang Lequan (王乐泉), who remains undefeated in the super lightweight weight class, the Cameroonian titan Rolly Lambert Fogoum, WBA ASIA Super Lightweight Champion and WBA world rank No. 9 Phoobadin Yoohanngoh of Thailand, Tewa Kiram of Thailand, and the young Cuban boxer Yan Marcos. Louis Luo, CEO of Color Star, said, "Through this competition, these six outstanding boxers can further improve themselves in order to compete for the WBA gold belt, while also promote and popularize this competition. In the future, we plan to organize more of these competitions around the world."

Since the beginning of 2023, Color Star has not only increased its efforts in live entertainment events, but also combined with top international sporting associations to organize events around the world. The Color World Cup competition held together with the WBA has attracted the attention of boxing fans around the world as soon as the event was announced, and tickets are now officially on sale on various platforms, which is expected to greatly increase the event ticketing revenue of Color Star. With help from the famous and storied branding of the WBA, the event will also increase commercial revenue through live broadcasting deals, commercial sponsorship, commercial advertisements, and so on. In the future, Color Star plans to present many more exciting events and performances to promote sports events and cultural events."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com and www.colorstar.investorroom.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where ADD conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

Ticket link:

https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/sports/20426/color-world-cup-wba-world-tour-wba-asia-triple-header
https://www.ticketmasterdxb.ae/showEventInformation.html?idEvent=41
