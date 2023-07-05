Tickets Now on Sale for Napa Valley’s New All-Latin Music Festival, Sabor + Ritmo Presented by Visit Napa Valley

Cross-genre festival features headliners Ángela Aguilar, Manuel Turizo, La Adictiva and Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán performing on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Silverado Resort & Spa

NAPA, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Napa Valley's newest addition to its emerging music scene, Sabor + Ritmo Festival presented by Visit Napa Valley, announced today tickets are on sale for its inaugural cross-genre musical celebration of Hispanic cultures and traditions. Taking place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, on the picturesque grounds of Silverado Resort & Spa, Sabor + Ritmo's headline artists will be GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY®-nominees and winners Ángela Aguilar, Manuel Turizo, La Adictiva, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán.

Festivalgoers will enjoy a full day of music paired with the finest of Napa Valley and the Bay Area's culinary and wine scene. Passes are offered in three categories:

GA+: Access to festival GA+ viewing area and festival village, 10+ live performances, food for purchase from 20+ Bay Area vendors, beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase, relaxing lounge areas and shade, complimentary water stations and more amenities throughout festival grounds. $349 per person

VIP: All the perks of GA+, plus access to VIP village featuring premier front-of-stage viewing area, upscale food and beverage purveyors, premium restrooms, and dedicated entrance. $519 per person

Platinum: Sip & savor the best of Napa Valley's culinary scene with this all-inclusive pass. Includes exclusive access to two fully hosted Platinum lounges featuring gourmet fare and full-service bar with beer, wine, and cocktails with two viewing premier decks and close-to-venue parking. $1,229 per person

Tickets can be purchased exclusively online at SaborRitmoFestival.com .

About Sabor+Ritmo Festival:

Based in Napa Valley, Sabor+Ritmo Festival is independently and minority owned and is the first elevated cross-genre and cross-cultural Latin festival that pairs live music, food and wine to celebrate Hispanic culture in the heart of Napa Valley. For more information, please visit SaborRitmoFestival.com . Follow @SaborRitmoFestival on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for festival announcements and updates.

About Visit Napa Valley:

Visit Napa Valley is the official destination management organization for the Napa Valley, with a mission to promote, protect, and enhance the region's position as the world's premier wine country experience and to enhance its public image as a dynamic place to visit, live, and work. Napa Valley's rural 35-mile scenic landscape, conveniently located just an hour from the San Francisco Bay Area, consists of five distinctive towns from north to south – Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, Napa, and American Canyon. Additional designated areas include Rutherford, Oakville, Angwin, and the outdoor recreation area of Lake Berryessa. For more information, please visit VisitNapaValley.com .

