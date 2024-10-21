Tickets Now on Sale for Patterns of Evidence: The Israel Dilemma - Ancient Prophecies

A New Documentary screening Nov. 13, 14, and 17 ONLY in Theaters

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patterns of Evidence: The Israel Dilemma - Ancient Prophecies is the latest film by Christian filmmaker and investigative documentarian Tim Mahoney. It will debut in theaters nationwide in the U.S. on November 13, 14, and 17, just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Patterns of Evidence: The Israel Dilemma - Ancient Prophecies includes interviews with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, movie critic Michael Medved, and experts in history, archaeology, and the Bible. Mahoney's extensive research builds the case that ancient Israel has been in the Promised Land from the days of the Old Testament and God's promise to them continues today.

"This film gives Jews, Christians, and anyone interested in the Middle East a framework of objective evidence for understanding God's plan," said Mahoney. "Beginning in Genesis 12, God promises to make Abraham a great nation and to give them the land of Canaan.

"From this and other ancient prophecies, and the evidence assembled in the film, we begin to see God's firm foundation: He promised the Land of Promise to the Jews. This is part of His bigger plan for the world, and His plan will not be thwarted."

Patterns of Evidence: The Israel Dilemma - Ancient Prophecies is needed today more than ever to shore up our confidence in God's commitment to the Jews and combat the lies that deny their right to exist as a nation.

Patterns of Evidence's previous releases include The Exodus, The Moses Controversy, Red Sea Miracle I & II, The Journey Home, and Journey to Mount Sinai I & II, films endorsed by Christian and Jewish leaders such as Dr. Norm Geisler, Anne Graham Lotz, Dennis Prager, and Eric Metaxas.

