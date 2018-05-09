Tickets on Sale for Heffernan Foundation Benefit 'Diamonds Are Forever' on Sept. 8

Tickets are available to the public and can be purchased at heffins.com/30th.

Over $650,000 in sponsorship funds have been raised thus far in advance of the event from over 100 vendors, clients, and business partners, including several international and national brokers and insurance carriers. Notable benefactors include $30K sponsor Zurich, and $25k sponsors AmWins, Bank Leumi, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies, Blue Shield of California, The Hartford, Pacific Hospitality Group, Philadelphia, and Travelers. In addition, $50k sponsor Lenore Heffernan contributed in honor of her late husband, Frank Heffernan.

Michelle Lonaker, the Executive Director of Heffernan Foundation, said, "It's wonderful to see so many companies, clients, and friends come together to support Heffernan's 30 years in business and 30 years of giving back to the communities where we live and work."

For a full list of sponsors, along with more information about the event, including details of the live auction and raffle showcase packages, visit heffins.com/30th.

A video highlighting the Heffernan Foundation's mission can be found at https://youtu.be/L9XoDDrkC0w.

About Heffernan Foundation

Heffernan Foundation's mission is to change futures through access to education, reduce homelessness and food deficiency through relevant nonprofit collaboration, and promote community and employee engagement.

Heffernan Foundation is the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., and with offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; St. Louis, MO; and London UK. Employee-owned, the company has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003, donating more than 15 percent of profits to charity in 2017.

For more information, visit www.heffernanfoundation.org or call 925.295.2575. FEIN # 71-1010693 License #0564249

